Italy are seeking a major shock as they bid to deny New Zealand a quarter-final place at the Rugby World Cup.

Kieran Crowley’s side have secured back-to-back wins over Namibia and Uruguay but know they face an altogether stiffer challenge against the All Blacks.

New Zealand bounced back from their opening night defeat to France with their own thrashing of Namibia and are boosted by the return of several key individuals for this fixture.

But they will have to be wary in a meeting with an Italian side full of potential and belief that they can secure an historic win.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs Italy?

New Zealand vs Italy is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 29 September at the OL Stadium in Lyon.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Pool A match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action for free via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Ian Foster is able to call upon the fit-again Shannon Frizell and Jordie Barrett as he reverts to his first-choice New Zealand side. Sam Whitelock is set to become the most capped All Black of all time but must be content with a place on the bench with Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett paired in the second row.

Regular skipper Sam Cane is also only a replacement as he continues to work his way back from injury, with Dalton Papali’i and captain Ardie Savea joining Frizell in the back row. Tyrel Lomax is also in line for a comeback after suffering a gash to the leg during the warm-up defeat to South Africa in August.

Italy coach Kieran Crowley, seeking more height in his second row to combat New Zealand’s lineout threat, brings in Dino Lamb in place of Niccolo Cannone at lock in an forward pack otherwise unchanged from the win over Uruguay. Stephen Varney is chosen at scrum-half while the backline is retooled elsewhere - playmakers Paolo Garbisi and Tommaso Allan retain their places but occupy new roles at ten and 15 respectively.

Lorenzo Pani drops out of the 23 entirely as Luca Morisi returns at inside centre. Crowley opts for a six forwards to two backs bench split.

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala; Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett; Shannon Frizell, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea (captain); Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga; Mark Telea, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan; Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane; Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Italy XV: Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Marco Riccioni; Dino Lamb, Federico Ruzza; Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (captain), Lorenzo Cannone; Stephen Varney, Paolo Garbisi; Monty Ioane, Luca Morisi, Juan Ignacio Brex, Ange Capuozzo; Tommaso Allan.

Replacements: Hame Faiva, Ivan Nemer, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Manuel Zuliani, Toa Halafihi; Martin Page-Relo, Paolo Odogwu

Odds

New Zealand win 1/50

Draw 50/1

Italy win 28/1

Prediction

New Zealand pull away from Italy in the second half. New Zealand 42-17 Italy