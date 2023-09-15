New Zealand vs Namibia LIVE: Rugby World Cup team news and latest updates

✕ Close All-Blacks all set for Rugby World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup campaign continues with a critical fixture against Namibia on tonight as the All Blacks look to respond positively following their loss to France in the opening match of the tournament.

A superb second half display from the hosts helped them secure a 27-13 triumph over Ian Foster’s side and New Zealand will hope to get back on track when they face a supposedly weaker Namibia side who sit bottom of Pool A.

Allister Coetzee’s side slumped to a 23rd consecutive World Cup defeat when they were hammered 52-8 in their opener against Italy. With Pool A featuring a bunch of strong teams, and with New Zealand needing to win to offset their loss to France, this match could prove to be another tricky outing for the African team.

Follow all the action from the Stadium de Toulouse below. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here and the latest New Zealand vs Namibia tips here: