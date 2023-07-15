(AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New Zealand and South Africa square off in Auckland in a game that could well decide the destination of this year’s shortened Rugby Championship and set the tone for the upcoming World Cup.

Both sides secured convincing victories in their opening Rugby Championship clashes, as the All Blacks demolished Argentina 41-12 away from home and the Springboks obliterated Eddie Jones’s Australia 43-12 on home turf. With only one more round of games following this weekend’s action, the winner here is odds-on to lift the trophy.

There is also the prospect of a potential quarter-final clash between the sides at the World Cup in France this autumn hanging over the contest and both teams will be keen to lay down a marker. The All Blacks are perhaps marginal favourites due to home advantage, especially with South Africa not having won in Auckland since 1937, but the Springboks have claimed victory in two of the last three fixtures between the sides, while their previous two visits to New Zealand ended in a win and a draw.

Eben Etzebeth sadly lost his father, Harry, to cancer this week but the hulking second-rower has decided to play in the match and captains the Springboks, undoubtedly keen to do his late dad proud.

Follow all the live updates from the Rugby Championship below: