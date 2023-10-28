New Zealand v South Africa LIVE: Rugby World Cup final score and result as Springboks beat All Blacks in Paris
The Springboks won a historic fourth Rugby World Cup with a tense one-point victory over the All Blacks in Paris
South Africa hung on to beat New Zealand in a tense 2023 Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France in Paris, and in doing so they became the first side to win the tournament for a fourth time.
The All Blacks entered the contest as slight favourites following a comprehensive 44-6 victory against Argentina, while the Springboks reached Saturday’s showpiece event after a last-minute penalty secured them a narrow 16-15 win over England.
South Africa’s Bongi Mbonambi suffered a nightmare start to the match as a knee injury forced the hooker off after only four minutes, four years after he lasted only 20 minutes in the 2019 World Cup final. New Zealand’s Shannon Frizell was shown a yellow card for causing Mbonambi’s injury, but worse was to come for the All Blacks when captain Sam Cane was sent off for a dangerous tackle on the Springboks’ Jesse Kriel, and South Africa led 12-6 at half-time.
A Beauden Barrett try pulled New Zealand back to within one point of their rivals, but the All Blacks couldn’t find anything more, and they went down 12-11 as the Springboks retained their crown.
Follow all the reaction from the final below.
South Africa become kings of rugby with dramatic World Cup win over greatest rivals
In a Rugby World Cup that has treated us to some of the greatest matches the tournament has ever seen, the final provided the most fitting of conclusions. It won’t be remembered as a beacon of error-free perfection but the two greatest rugby nations on earth combined to produce a showpiece that was unbelievably compelling in its flaws and delivered almost impossible drama until the very last second.
South Africa and New Zealand entered as three-time winners of this tournament, a storied rivalry dating back over a century, a previous final that produced the sport’s most iconic image and with the victors able to seize a record fourth title and arguably the moniker of undisputed champions. Somehow, someway the Springboks prevailed 12-11 in a ludicrous finale and confirmed themselves as the ultimate tournament animals.
Long live the kings.
South Africa become kings of rugby with dramatic World Cup win over greatest rivals
New Zealand 11-12 South Africa: All Blacks captain Sam Cane’s first-half red card proved decisive as the Springboks became the first four-time winners of the men’s Rugby World Cup
Sam Cane, Siya Kolisi and a tale of two captains at the heart of this Rugby World Cup final
Siya Kolisi charged on to the pitch with arms out wide, desperate for someone, anyone, to hug. Bongi Mbonambi was the first brought into his embrace, South Africa’s hooker having begun this game limping off with a knee injury now in cavorts, cock-a-hoop with the Springboks champions again.
Kolisi broke away in search of Cheslin Kolbe, finding the wing down on one knee in prayer. Kolbe had been able to watch the final moments, burying his head in his shirt like a child beneath a duvet, fearing his deliberate knock-on might cost Springboks back-to-back victories. His captain offered an arm on the shoulder before wrapping Kolbe up in a celebratory cuddle. After a night of madcap magnificence, South Africa had clung on.
All the while, Sam Cane remained seated, eyes shut, letting the pain wash over him. Cane had been a picture of focus emerging from the tunnel ahead of kick off, eyes fixed on the Webb Ellis Cup. That famous number seven was cast in vivid white against the deepness of the black shirt on his back as he gathered his side pre-match, taking pride of place at the front of the haka.
Sam Cane, Siya Kolisi and a tale of two captains at the heart of this World Cup final
New Zealand 11-12 South Africa: Siya Kolisi and the Springboks secured their second successive World Cup crown as Sam Cane’s All Blacks came up just short in Paris
South Africa defeat New Zealand to win the Rugby World Cup
New Zealand captain, Sam Cane, speaking after the match:
"Obviously extremely gutted and disappointed, first of all, the boys had to play with 14 men for the last 50 minutes, the courage they showed, incredible, the team is full of absolute warriors, it's tough.
“I'd like to say well done to South Africa. Back-to-back, they had a heck of a tough road to the final."
Faf de Klerk stopped by ITV to chat about winning the World Cup, again.
“Very special, very blessed, I don't know what to say.” He said, “Never say die attitude, it's something we've always had.
“We started unbelievably well, NZ going down to 14 men was a bad thing for us, they upped their game, just proud of the team. Hopefully it represents unity, what teamwork can do.
“A lot is lacking in our country. People from all races and backgrounds, supporting one goal, something we can learn in every day life. To make a better country and a better world.”
Here’s some post-match reaction from Siya Kolisi who was as inspiring as always with his thoughts about how winning a World Cup can transform South Africa.
£There's so much going wrong in our country, we are the last line of defence.” He said, “There's so much division in the country, it is possible to work together as South Africans, not just on the rugby field, but in life in general.
“We can't go away from that, 1995, without that I wouldn't be here.
“For people who look like me. I've got a job to give whatever I can to the jersey, to show they can get opportunities like this.”
Sam Warburton on New Zealand skipper, Sam Cane, getting sent off: "I think Sam Cane has been a phenomenal player, it's one of those things you get wrong.
“He's one of the best 7s, it's not the reason why they lost a the World Cup. It's not the end for him. A phenomenal captain and servant for New Zealand."
Now it’s the Springboks’ turn to receive their medals. The rain is coming down again but it is not diminishing the smiles on the faces of the triumphant South Africans.
Siya Kolisi is the final player to stride onto the stage. The captain, the leader, the talisman of this heroic side walks up to the Rugby World Cup trophy...
... and hoists it aloft! South Africa are world champions for a second consecutive tournament. It’s their fourth triumphant it total.
Jonny Wilkinson was full of praise for New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett, who missed a long kick to put the All Blacks ahead in the closing stages, in the immediate aftermath of the final saying:
“The quality of his performance, he stepped up high when they went to 14, he nullified the one-man deficit, it's tough, it's so, so tough.
“You know you gave it everything. It's a shot, it's a long shot. You expect them to go over, more than 50 and at an angle. It wasn't far away.
“He can be immensely happy with what he brought to the team.”
The New Zealand players are heading up the podium for the worst walk in sport. They collect their runners-up medals with grace, a few tears and looks of bitter disappointment.
They cam so close to winning this World Cup. One point and a few inches to the right from Jordie Barrett’s kick and the trophy was theirs.
