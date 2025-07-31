Former Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit announces return to rugby after leaving NFL

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit has announced that he plans to return to rugby after spending 18 months in the NFL.

Rees-Zammit signed an active roster deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2025 season after being part of their practice squad for the 2024 season and travelled to London for the games against the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots in October.

The 24-year-old made 32 appearances for Wales before announcing in January 2024 that he would retire from rugby union in order to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL via its International Player Pathway Program.

Rees-Zammit said in a post on Instagram: “I’ve got an exciting announcement to make! I’ve decided to leave the NFL and return to rugby!

“It’s been a great experience, but it’s time to come home. I’ve decided that this is the best time to make this decision to give myself time to get everything in place for next season.

“There’s only one thing that’s on my mind, that’s coming back to rugby and doing what I do best. I can’t explain how excited I am!!

“There’ll be more news to come soon but for now, see you soon rugby fans.”

The news is likely to come as a welcome boost to recently-appointed Wales head coach Steve Tandy, who takes over a side that only ended an 18-match losing streak that lasted almost two years with a hard-fought win over Japan last month.