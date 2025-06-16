Owen Farrell’s stunning Saracens return confirmed after French nightmare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Owen Farrell has had his sensational return to Saracens confirmed by the club after spending just one year in Paris with Racing 92.

The former England captain put his international career on hold following the 2023 Rugby World Cup to join Racing in the French capital, with the RFU’s policy not allowing those playing their rugby outside England to be selected for Steve Borthwick’s side.

However, the 33-year-old’s French adventure was injury-riddled and he has now struck a deal to leave his Racing contract early, with Saracens agreeing to pay compensation to the Parisian side, and stating that he has signed a two-year deal at the StoneX Stadium.

It was thought that Farrell would put pen to paper on a five-year agreement that would initially see him hold a joint playing and coaching role, before moving onto Mark McCall’s staff full-time once he concludes his on-pitch career. However, the official Sarries statement only confirmed a two-year contract for the time being and did not mention a coaching brief.

“Saracens is my home and the opportunity to come back is one that excites me enormously,” said Farrell. “Having watched from afar this season, it is clear to see that the club has incredible potential, and I can’t wait to get back in the mix for the 25/26 season.”

Saracens director of rugby McCall was also pleased to welcome the club legend back into the fold, saying: “Owen has Saracens in his DNA; his competitive spirit is woven into the fabric of this club, and we are delighted he has chosen to come home. He returns to a young group full of potential, players eager to learn, play and push for success. We know he will love being part of where this group, and this club, are headed."

open image in gallery Owen Farrell won a boatload of trophies during his first stint with Saracens ( Getty Images )

Farrell’s return to the newly-rebranded Gallagher Prem raises the possibility of the playmaker once again England colours, should he desire to do so. Farrell will be back available to Borthwick as soon as this summer’s tour of Argentina and the United States, though he had stepped away from international consideration to prioritise his mental well-being in the months prior to his move to Racing 92.

His first stint at Saracens saw him win six Premiership and three European titles, as well as becoming Sarries’ all-time top European points scorer and a winner of the European Player of the Year award. He made 256 appearances for the club, as well as 112 for England, and six Test caps for the British and Irish Lions.

His return is a considerable coup for the London club after missing out on the play-offs this season, with space opened up in the salary cap by dispensation available after Alex Lozowski’s achilles injury. Alex Goode has retired, leaving Fergus Burke – signed to replace Farrell last summer – and youngster Louie Johnson as the other primary playmaking options within McCall’s squad.

“He doesn’t have to play 10, he can play other positions as well,” McCall said. “So for our young talents who are developing, it could be a great thing to have him there.

“It’s not just about having talent, it’s about being able to think properly on the field. I know Owen’s obviously one of the best at that. He and Louie Johnson in particular have a very strong relationship already. They talk every month at least. Owen’s so willing to share his knowledge and his experience with younger players.

“We think we’re a bit vulnerable at 10, to be honest. We’ve got quite a lot of 12s and 13s, but we’re vulnerable at 10 because Alex Goode’s retired and he’s played 10 a lot for us. We’ve got Fergus [Burke], we’ve got Louie and then we’ve got no one else.”

It is thought that Farrell will be taking a significant pay-cut to return to his boyhood club, where father Andy first forged his own coaching career. The younger Farrell will pass comment on his dad’s first game as British and Irish Lions boss next week having joined the Sky Sports team as a pundit for the encounter with Argentina in Dublin as the tourists begin their 10-match itinerary.