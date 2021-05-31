Harlequins defeat Saracens to win first Premiership 15s title

Harlequins held on to defeat Saracens and win their first Premiership 15s title at Kingsholm on Sunday.

Two tries from Amy Cokayne gave Harlequins an early lead, while Lagi Tuima added six points from the tee.

Saracens hit back through two tries from Marlie Packer before Harlequins were reduced to 13 players for the final stages following yellow cards for Cokayne and Abbie Ward.

Sophie de Goede reduced Harlequins’ lead to five points with 14 minutes to go but another Tuima penalty secured their first title and a 25-17 win.

Harlequins prop Shaunagh Brown was awarded player of the match and was relieved to claim revenge. Saracens had won the previous two Premiership titles by beating Harlequins in the final.

“I’m crying so it must mean a lot as I don’t really cry – it's tears of happiness,” Brown said.

“As they say third time lucky but there was no luck involved in today at all, it’s hard work all season. I’m so proud of everyone and no individual should be singled out as we’re such a team.

“We knew it was going to be a to and fro game, we know what Saracens can do and what they can do in the last few minutes or a last play. It was just about us and keeping our composure and doing it for it one other."