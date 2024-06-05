RFU ‘very aware’ of Twickenham protest threat ahead of Premiership final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The organisers of the Gallagher Premiership final are “very aware” of the threat of pitch invasions at Twickenham during this weekend’s showpiece domestic decider.

Table-toppers Northampton Saints take on Bath at the home of English rugby on Saturday with the league recording its fastest sell-out in history.

The final between Saracens and Sale was disrupted 12 months ago by a protester from Extinction Rebellion, while three people were charged after pitch invasions at last week’s Champions League final at Wembley.

Sale and England flanker Tom Curry helped forcibly remove one of the individuals from the pitch, but Premiership Rugby executives have insisted that there will be no repeat with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on alert.

“Last year was regrettable,” Rob Calder, the organisation’s chief growth officer, said ahea of the final. “We don’t want to encourage that and we are in close conversation, well in advance of this week and the next few days.

Sale flanker Tom Curry (right) helped remove one protestor from the pitch at 2023’s final ( Getty Images )

“The RFU are clearly responsible for anything that happens of that nature so they are all over it so fingers crossed there won’t be anything like that again.

“RFU security are dealing with that. They are very aware of the threat of something like that.”

It is understood that a number of plain clothes security operatives will be present at Twickenham on Saturday.

The RFU said that its security operations are “continually assessed and proportionate to the size and scale of event taking place at the stadium at any given time”.

Premiership Rugby had discussed taking the final away from Twickenham, where it has been held since being introduced for the 2002/03 season, in the hopes of accessing a broader group of rugby fans.

But the game will remain at the venue for the foreseeable future as part of an improved co-operative approach with the RFU.

The Premiership final will remain at Twickenham for the foreseeable future ( Getty Images )

The two organisations, and the Rugby Players’ Association, have been negotiating for 18 months over the new Professional Game Partnership (PGP) that will shape English rugby over the next eight years.

Calder has praised the RFU for the “support and commitment” they have shown to the English top flight.

“There were no sacred cows as far as where the final was for me, but over the last six months the support and commitment we have seen from the RFU to help us build towards consistent sell-outs I am really encouraged by,” he explained.

“They want it at Twickenham , the game wants it at Twickenham. Sell outs are contagious, we must not rest on our laurels this week and think that is fine that is job done, we have got to think about next year, catching that interest and pushing it to 2025. It is about keeping going and making the most of the momentum we have got from the 2024 final.”