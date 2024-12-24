Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Another thrilling year in rugby has come and gone with plenty to captivate supporters around the world.

The Red Roses romped to another Six Nations grand slam and the Springboks showcased their strength with a Rugby Championship crown, while in the club game, Toulouse secured a Top 14 and Champions Cup double.

In sevens, France’s men and New Zealand’s women won gold as sevens stepped up to the grandest of stages at Paris 2024.

New stars like Aoife Wafer and Wallace Sititi came to the fore, while old hands including Courtney Lawes and Portia Woodman-Wickcliffe were given farewells to savour.

The Independent’s rugby correspondent Harry Latham-Coyle has picked out some of the highlights of 2024.

Game of the year

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

A year full of rugby treats, from England’s coming of age against Ireland through the Red Roses glorious grand slam-securing triumph in Bordeaux right through to an action-packed November. My favourite game, though, might have been the Champions Cup final as Toulouse edged Leinster in extra time at Tottenham - a fabulous ground playing host to a proper nerve-shredder that pulsated with energy and intensity. Any opportunity to see the remarkable Antoine Dupont in the flesh is one to be relished.

Moment of the year

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Speaking of which…while the 15-a-side game has provided many highlights, the success of sevens at Paris 2024 felt like a huge moment for a format facing more than a few questions about its future. While Fiji’s golds in Rio and Tokyo were great, this felt like rugby’s true arrival at the Olympics, and Dupont and the rest of the French squad’s triumph really kicked off the Games in style.

Men’s player of the year

open image in gallery South Africa’s Pieter-Steph du Toit poses with the trophy ( AFP via Getty Images )

Dupont dazzled and Eben Etzebeth continues to hit a high level 12 years into his Test career, but Pieter-Steph du Toit was a more than worthy winner of the equivalent World Rugby award. On the blindside or, when needs must, in the second row, his consistency was a key driver in another superlative Springboks year.

Women’s player of the year

open image in gallery England’s Ellie Kildunne was voted player of the tournament at the 2024 Six Nations (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ellie Kildunne. To standout even in a side with as much talent as England’s women goes to show just what a special player Kildunne is becoming. While the 25-year-old her jump to sevens for the Olympics didn’t pan out as planned, the full-back feels capable of scoring every time she gets the ball. A force for good off the field, too.

One to watch in 2025 (women)…

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Already a titan in sevens, how Maddi Levi adapts to the 15-a-side game could be key as the Wallaroos look to go deep at next year’s World Cup. Jo Yapp is one of the sport’s shrewdest coaches, and utilising the freakish athleticism of the 22-year-old and other crossover stars could spark rapid improvement for an Australian side many feel could threaten the top sides next summer. Young gun Caitlyn Halse also looks a player of vast potential.

One to watch in 2025 (men)…

open image in gallery Prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour showed his turn of speed with a sniping score ( Getty Images for Sale Sharks )

A Lions year will provide plenty of opportunities for some of Britain and Ireland’s brightest young things to impress both with Andy Farrell’s touring party and with their unions while the big guns are away. It’s hard not to be excited about the potential of England’s Asher Opoku-Fordjour, improving all the time and capable of playing both sides at a high level. He’s a confident kid, too.

Men’s team of the year

1 Ox Nche, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 7 Jack Willis, 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Antoine Dupont, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Louis Bielle-Biarrey; 15 Juan Cruz Mallia.

Women’s team of the year

1 Hope Rogers, 2 Neve Jones, 3 Maud Muir; 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Laetitia Royer; 6 Sophie de Goede, 7 Aoife Wafer, 8 Alex Matthews; 9 Natasha Hunt, 10 Holly Aitchison; 11 Katelyn Vahaakolo, 12 Tatyana Heard, 13 Meg Jones, 14 Abby Dow; 15 Ellie Kildunne.

Coach of the year

open image in gallery Rassie Erasmus is ( PA Wire )

Franco Smith comes very close for masterminding a Glasgow URC triumph that few saw coming; Gloucester-Hartpury’s Sean Lynn’s profile fails to reflect his work as ringmaster of a most successful circus; and Phil Dowson and Sam Vesty are an outstanding double act at Northampton. But it has to be Rassie Erasmus, who has cultivated a Springboks side with an air of near invulnerability while also rotating and refreshing his squad in a way few coaches can.

Executive bungle of the year

A competitive category. EPCR’s decision to turn down a reported bid from TNT Sports for the TV rights to the Champions Cup and then accept one of half the value from Premier Sports is not a great look, while the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Bill Sweeney announcing huge bonus payments at the same time as recording a record loss really does rankle. But the award goes to a perennial contender: the Welsh Rugby Union’s mismanagement of the women’s contracting process was reflective of an organisation that has done more harm than good over the last two years, with so much poorly handled.

Three hopes for 2025

A thrilling Lions series. Australia’s recent improvement offers hope of a captivating tour Down Under, with fans back in full force to add vital colour to the concept.

A perception-changing World Cup. Already with record-breaking levels of interest shown, the 2025 Women’s World Cup could be a transformative tournament for the sport.

Continued support for those leaving the game. Some of the toughest conversations in rugby are with those who have felt let down by a sport they gave so much to. Vital work is already being done in this area and must go on.