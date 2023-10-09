Rugby World Cup power rankings: Assessing the quarter-finalists

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Rugby World Cup has reached the quarter-final stage, with the last eight decided on a thrilling final pool stage weekend.

Ireland dashed Scotland’s dreams in Paris as Andy Farrell’s side produced another statement of tournament candidacy, while France and New Zealand took care of business to progress from Pool A.

In the bottom half of the draw, Argentina outlasted Japan to set up a quarter-final against Wales, and Portugal produced the performance of the round to stun Fiji in Toulouse for a first ever World Cup win.

The defeat did not prevent the Pacific Island side progressing, though, with a losing bonus point enough to knock Australia out of the tournament.

How do the eight remaining nations stack up in our power rankings? Here, The Independent assesses how every country is looking as we reach the knockout phase.

Rugby World Cup power rankings

1. Ireland (↔️)

No change at the top, unsurprisingly, with Ireland oh so good with the pressure on. A handful of injury worries are a concern but Andy Farrell’s side could not be better prepared for a last-eight meeting with the All Blacks – is this the year the quarter-final hoodoo ends?

2. France (↔️)

Italy may have disappointed in their final two pool fixtures, but France were very impressive against a familiar foe in Lyon on Friday night. Maxime Lucu settled into the starting nine shirt rather well, smoothly uniting in the halves with Bordeaux-Begles teammate Matthieu Jalibert, and it sounds like both Antoine Dupont and Julien Marchand could be back in some capacity for a mighty meeting with South Africa – how crucial could home advantage be?

3. South Africa (↔️)

A weekend off for South Africa, left to watch and wait while Ireland and Scotland duelled but knowing that, barring something extraordinary, they were through. Rested bodies and minds will be required for an encounter with the hosts, while Jacques Nienaber has a few key selection calls with both Handre Pollard and Lukhanyo Am back amongst things and pushing for a starting place.

4. New Zealand (↔️)

A slightly clunky start against Uruguay, with some breakdown errors likely to interest Ireland, but when the attacking game is on song, the All Blacks still warble a most mellifluous tune. It appears Tyrel Lomax may have avoided a tournament-ending injury; the tighthead prop is a key forward cog.

5. Wales (⬆️2)

A great gaping chasm between the four Paris combatants and the quartet bound for Marseille. Though it is much of a muchness, Wales are now our best of the rest, through atop Pool C with four wins from four. Taulupe Faletau’s broken arm is the sort of moment upon which a promising tournament can pivot, though, and Warren Gatland will know his side cannot get complacent with Argentina coming into form at the right time.

6. England (⬆️1)

After three games of real progress, a significant step back for England against Samoa, who deserve immense credit for lifting their level. Having appeared to be settling on a starting side, Steve Borthwick has questions to answer again, with a decision to be made on how best to utilise captain Owen Farrell.

7. Argentina (⬆️2)

A captivating winner-takes-all dance in the Nantes sunshine ended with Argentina through at Japan’s expense as the Pumas found their attacking game. It would appear that Pablo Matera’s tournament is over, which is a blow, and Michael Cheika’s men will have to tighten things up defensively.

8. Fiji (⬇️1)

A bonkers, brilliant clash between Portugal and Fiji in Toulouse to cap the group stages, with Os Lobos taking a joyous, richly-deserved win. Has the defeat dented Fiji’s confidence? Or could the result have focussed the mind ahead of a first quarter-final in 16 years? Regardless, England are all too aware of the threat their last-eight foes pose.