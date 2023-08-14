Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 Rugby World Cup gets under way on 8 September with France taking on New Zealand in a mouth-watering curtain-raiser in Paris.

The All Blacks arrive as favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for what would be a record fourth time, having just won the Rugby Championship in convincing fashion. But hosts France can be sensational on their day and it is set to be the perfect showdown to kickstart the seven-week tournament.

The fixture schedule sees Six Nations champions Ireland, Eddie Jones’ struggling Australia and England all get their campaigns under way the following day, with Steve Borthwick’s side undertaking a tricky assignment of facing in-form Argentina in Marseille, in what is likely to be a decisive Pool D match.

Reigning world champions South Africa and Scotland face off in the same city the following day in Pool B, before Wales begin their tournament against Fiji in Bordeaux.

What are the pools?

Pool A: France, New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia.

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania.

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal.

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile.

Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule

Which cities will matches be held in?

Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Lille, Saint-Etienne, Nantes, Toulouse.

When is the Rugby World Cup final?

The tournament begins in Paris on 8 September with the host nation facing New Zealand, and will conclude with the final, also at the capital city’s Stade de France, on 28 October.