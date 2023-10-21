Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Replacement flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked a last-gasp penalty as South Africa somehow found a way to get past a dominant England on Saturday and claim a 16-15 victory that sent them into a World Cup final against fellow triple champions New Zealand.

The defending champions looked on the verge of defeat as England's kicking game kept them pegged back in their own half on a rainy Paris night, but they hit back with a try by RG Snyman before replacement Pollard landed a penalty from the halfway line to snatch victory.

The two super powers of the sport will meet in the final for the second time, after South Africa triumphed on home soil in 1995 in their first appearance at the tournament.

While England will now contend a third-place play-off against Argentina. Here are all the details for the final two matches of a gripping tournament in France.Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here.

What were the semi-final results?

Argentina 6-44 New Zealand

South Africa 16-15 England, 8pm BST

View more

When is the Rugby World Cup final?

The tournament began in Paris on 8 September with the host nation facing New Zealand, and will conclude with the final, also at the capital city’s Stade de France, on 28 October, between holders South Africa and the All Blacks, kicking off at 8pm UK time at the Stade de France in Paris.

When is the Rugby World Cup third-place play-off?

While England and Argentina will contend a match for the ‘bronze medal’, on 27 October at 8pm UK time, also at the Stade de France in Paris.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.