Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is down to the final four after the hosts France were knocked out and South Africa progressed to the semi-finals.

An entertaining pool stage saw France, Ireland, Wales and England top their groups, while New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Argentina finished as runners-up to set up a mouthwatering set of quarter-finals.

They delivered and then some. First Wales were edged by Argentina in Marseille, before the world No 1 side Ireland were left heartbroken in narrow four-point defeat to the resurgent All Blacks in Paris. England stumbled past Fiji with some dogged late defence on Sunday, and the last quarter-final was surely the best of the lot as South Africa beat France by one point in an epic encounter.

It means there will be two intriguing semi-final fixtures this week. On Friday night, the first sees Argentina face New Zealand in Paris, before reigning champions South Africa face Steve Borthwick’s England on Saturday.

Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here.

When are the semi-finals?

Argentina v New Zealand, 8pm BST, Friday 20 October

South Africa v England, 8pm BST, Saturday 21 October

View more

When is the Rugby World Cup final?

The tournament began in Paris on 8 September with the host nation facing New Zealand, and will conclude with the final, also at the capital city’s Stade de France, on 28 October.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.