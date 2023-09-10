Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wales begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Fiji on this evening when the two teams clash at the Stade de Bordeux.

The Dragons have reached the knockout stages of the World Cup on the last three occasions getting to the semi-finals in 2011 and 2019 and will harbour hopes of making it to the final this time around.

Fiji should represent an early test for Warren Gatland‘s men after they defeated England in a warm-up just last week.

The two sides have faced each other in every World Cup since Fiji knocked Wales out of the 2007 edition in the group stages with the Welsh team winning each time since.

Fiji are skilful in offence to the table, and under Simon Raiwalui, their set-piece play has vastly improved meaning they will be more than a match for Wales tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know plus the latest Rugby World Cup odds here as well as tips and odds for Wales vs Fiji right here:

When is Wales vs Fiji?

Wales vs Fiji is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 10 September at the Stade de Bordeaux.

Where can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby World Cup on ITV 1, with coverage on the channel starting from 7.15 pm. The match is also available to online for free via the ITV X website and app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wales vs Fiji then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Team news

Wales co-captain Dewi Lake doesn’t make the cut after recovering from a recent injury meaning Jac Morgan will lead the team on his own and Ryan Elias starts at hooker. Warren Gatland has named a dangerous-looking backline while Taulupe Faletau starts at No 8 despite missing all the warm-up games.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Fiji have named Teti Tela to start at fly half in the absence of the injured Caleb Muntz, who suffered a knee injury in training and was forced to withdraw from the squad. Muntz had been a talisman in recent games and the 32-year-old Tela will have a big task to match his impact.

The centre pairing of Semi Radradra and captain Waisea Nayacalevu will pose a serious test to the Welsh midfield, while the experienced Frank Lomani starts at scrum half and winger Selestino Ravutaumada will hope to reprise the electric running that took England apart in Fiji’s maiden victory over them last month.

Line-ups

Wales XV: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan (captain), Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer.

Fiji XV: Ilaisa Droasese; Selestino Ravutaumada, Waisea Nayacalevu, Semi Radradra, Vinaya Habosi; Teti Tela, Frank Lomani; Eroni Mawi, Sam Matavesi, Luke Tagi; Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta; Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Viliame Mata

Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Mesaki Doge, Temo Mayanavanua, Levani Botia, Simione Kuruvoli, Josua Tuisova, Sireli Maqala

Odds and tips:

Wales 8/15

Draw 17/1

Fiji 7/4

Prediction

Buoyed on by their impressive win over England in the warm-ups, Fiji will give Wales a stern test with momentum fluctuating between both sides before Warren Gatland’s men edge themselves ahead in the second half.

Wales 21-18 Fiji