✕ Close Wales wary ahead of Rugby World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wales put aside a disappointing year of results to hang on and edge Fiji 32-26 in a thriller on Sunday to give themselves every chance of advancing to the quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup.

It might have only been their opening game in Pool C but the contest against the Fijians was seen as key to Wales’ hopes in the tournament in France offering them redemption after losing six of eight internationals in 2023, and breathing life into a beleaguered squad. Victory was almost stolen at the end by the Pacific islanders who were seeking to fight back from an 18-point deficit and could have completed an unlikely comeback but they knocked on with the tryline at their mercy.

Both teams scored four tries in a game full of line breaks, exciting running and bruising clashes that had the crowd on the edge of their seats, especially at the end as Fiji fought back from 32-14 down. Josh Adams, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit and Elliot Dee crossed over for Wales with Dan Biggar adding two penalties and three conversions while Waisea Nayacalevu, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Josua Tuisova and Mesake Doge were Fiji’s try scorers.

Relive all the action and the reaction from the Bordeaux below. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds and the latest tips and odds here: