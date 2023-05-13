Saracens vs Northampton Saints LIVE rugby: Result and reaction from Premiership semi-final
Gallagher Premiership semi-finals start with Saracens v Northampton Saints
Follow live coverage as Saracens host Northampton Saints in the first of the Gallagher Premiership semi-final play-offs today.
It’s crunch time at the end of a season that has been largely overshadowed by dismal financial projections, with both Worcester and Wasps going into administration and London Irsh also contending with business concerns.
Saracens finished top of the table with 74 points and having lost just five matches, while Northampton finished fourth, with four wins fewer than their opponents. While there are ongoing debates about the future of Rugby, the focus shifts to the conclusion of the season, with Saracens playing in their 14th Premiership semi-final, and hoping to go one better than their defeat to Leicester last season.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today’s game in the live blog below:
Saracens storm into final after two-try Sean Maitland escapes sanction
Saracens surged into the Gallagher Premiership final but their 38-15 victory over Northampton was tinged with controversy after Sean Maitland plundered two tries having escaped an early card.
Last season’s runners-up were irresistible for long spells of a one-sided play-off at StoneX Stadium as they set up a Twickenham showdown with either champions Leicester or Sale, who meet on Sunday.
But Northampton will feel aggrieved that Maitland was not at least sin-binned for clattering into George Furbank with his elbows during an aerial collision that left the England back needing lengthy treatment.
FT: Saracens 38-15 Northampton Saints
Ivan Van Zyl believes this season has been different from Saracens as they await the result of tomorrow’s semi-final play-off to find out their opponents for the final on May 27.
FT: Saracens 38-15 Northampton Saints
Owen Farrell said to BT Sport after the game: “They had a little period right at the start of the game adn as soon as we held that and we could score points I thought as soon as we scored points we really kicked into gear after that.
“I thought we had a really good blend. We probably didn’t get as much back from it in that period where they scored a couple of tries.
“We’ve played a little bit different this year, we’ve opened up and we’ve tried to make the right decisions.”
To the delight of Saracens and with hopes of making amends from a final defeat last year, they are on their way to the final at Twickenham on 27 May.
FT: Saracens 38-15 Northampton Saints
Northampton Saints’ Lewis Ludlam told BT Sport: “I think what’s important moving forward is we build on that.
“It’s never easy two years on the bounce missing out in the semi-finals but next year we can do better.
“it’s frustrating because we felt like we gave them a little bit. but what I’m proud of is that we fought out way back into it.
“I think that’s the story of the last year really, we’ve allowed teams back in. We always felt like we were in it, we’re Saints we’re good at scoring points, but what we need to work on now is keeping other teams out of it.”
Saracens 38-15 Northampton Saints
Speaking after being awarded the man of the match award, Saracens’ Ivan Van Zyl told BT Sport: “There’s a lot to be proud of today especialyl the way we defended. To go a whole season at home unbeaten is incredible.
“I think the big thing about this is the leadership group, guys who have been there and know what we need to do, make sure we do the small stuff well.
“At the end of the game we just went back to the basics and did things well.”
Saracens 38-15 Northampton Saints
Full Time: Saracens 38-15 Saints. The whistle blows and it’s Saracens who have claimed victory.
After taking an early lead, the outcome of the game never looked in doubt for the team who want to make up for a late defeat in the final last year.
Northampton Saints briefly threatened to cause problems in the second half, but a try put an end to that spell of play and Saracens remained dominant.
Owen Farrell had a captain’s performance, playing a perfect kicking game and making few errors as Saracens wait for the outcome of the second play-off between Sale and the Leicester Tigers on Sunday.
78’ Maro Itoje receives a sin bin for a deliberate knock-on and both teams have 14 players.
Saracens 38-15 Northampton Saints
75’ Try! Saracens have scored again. It has been a masterful display from the home side.
Elliot Daly’s injection of pace from the bench just opened up the space against a tired Northampton Saints with a man down after James’ yellow card for the penalty try.
Daly picked out Max Malins down the wing and he had no challengers as he ran to score the try.
Farrell maintained his flawless kicking game with a conversion to put the outcome of the game beyond any doubt.
Saracens 31-15 Northampton Saints
71’ Penalty Try! Saracens have all but put the game to bed with a penalty try to give them a 14-point lead.
The on-field decision was no try, but the telivised review reversed the decision.
It was a moment of desperation from Tom James who came in to tackle Jamie George from the side just as the Saracens hooker was carrying the ball over the line
Farrell converts and makes it 31-15.
