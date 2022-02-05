Scotland host England today on the opening weekend of the Six Nations at Murrayfield, with the Calcutta Cup on the line in the oldest rivalry in world rugby.

The previous two matches between Scotland and England have been won by the away side and you have to go back to 2018 for the last time the hosts won on home soil.

Scotland’s 11-6 win at Twickenham on this weekend last year ended their long wait for a win at the home of England rugby, while it was Eddie Jones and his side who prevailed the year before in another close match.

England come into their trip to Murrayfield looking to improve upon their fifth place finish in last year’s tournament and with their preparations disrupted by injuries, while Scotland will be confident of retaining the Calcutta Cup following victories over France and Australian in the past year.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this afternoon.

When is Scotland vs England?

The match will kick off at 4:45 pm GMT on Saturday 5 February at Murrayfield, Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 4pm. It will also be available to stream live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Tom Curry has filled England’s leadership void after being named captain, while Marcus Smith has held off the challenge of George Ford to continue at fly-half for the Calcutta Cup clash. Smith will marshal a new-look midfield that features Henry Slade at inside centre and Elliot Daly in the 13 jersey, the position he filled for the Lions in the first two Tests of last summer’s South Africa tour.

Joe Marchant has recovered from Covid in time to take his place on the left wing while Max Malins takes the number 14 jersey, forcing Jack Nowell to settle for a spot among the replacements.

England have been ravaged by injury and the impact is also seen in the second and back rows. Maro Itoje is joined at lock by Nick Isiekwe, who was only called into the squad last week as cover for Lawes in the hope that the Northampton forward would pass the return to play protocols for concussion. A much changed back row sees Curry switched from number eight to openside, Lewis Ludlam take over at six and Sam Simmonds complete the trio.

Confirmed line-ups

England: 15. Freddie Steward 14. Max Malins 13. Elliot Daly 12. Henry Slade 11. Joe Marchant 10. Marcus Smith 9. Ben Youngs 1. Ellis Genge 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie 3. Kyle Sinckler 4. Maro Itoje 5. Nick Isiekwe 6. Lewis Ludlam 7. Tom Curry (c) 8. Sam Simmonds

Finishers: 16. Jamie George 17. Joe Marler 18. Will Stuart 19. Charlie Ewels 20. Alex Dombrandt 21. Harry Randall 22. George Ford 23. Jack Nowell

Odds

Scotland: 11/8

Draw: 20/1

England: 4/6