Scotland v France LIVE: Six Nations build-up and updates from Murrayfield

Scotland welcome France as the second weekend of the Six Nations kicks off in Edinburgh this afternoon.

The hosts are looking to build on a winning start after Gregor Townsend’s side just about survived a scintillating Welsh comeback to secure a first win in Cardiff in 22 years. The manner of Scotland’s win will serve as a wake-up call, however, after they limped over the line having established a 27-point lead at the Principality.

Now Murrayfield will be expectant, but Scotland should perhaps fear a furious French backlash after a flat opening performance in Marseille against Ireland last Friday night. It was a disappointing start from a side that many considered title favourites and followed a crushing World Cup on home soil for France.

The visitors will no doubt be desperate to right the ship and keep their Six Nations title ambitions alive - and both teams know they will have to be perfect from here on in to contend with the Ireland juggernaut. Follow live coverage of Scotland vs France in today’s live blog and get the latest match odds and tips here.