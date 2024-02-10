Scotland v France LIVE: Six Nations build-up and updates from Murrayfield
The Scots are looking to build on a winning start but will be wary of a French backlash
Scotland welcome France as the second weekend of the Six Nations kicks off in Edinburgh this afternoon.
The hosts are looking to build on a winning start after Gregor Townsend’s side just about survived a scintillating Welsh comeback to secure a first win in Cardiff in 22 years. The manner of Scotland’s win will serve as a wake-up call, however, after they limped over the line having established a 27-point lead at the Principality.
Now Murrayfield will be expectant, but Scotland should perhaps fear a furious French backlash after a flat opening performance in Marseille against Ireland last Friday night. It was a disappointing start from a side that many considered title favourites and followed a crushing World Cup on home soil for France.
The visitors will no doubt be desperate to right the ship and keep their Six Nations title ambitions alive - and both teams know they will have to be perfect from here on in to contend with the Ireland juggernaut. Follow live coverage of Scotland vs France in today’s live blog and get the latest match odds and tips here.
Scotland v France referee: Who is Six Nations official Nic Berry?
Nic Berry is the referee Scotland vs France in round two of the Six Nations.
Berry made his World Cup debut four years ago in Japan, and returned to the officiating panel for the tournament in France.
The Australian took charge of the third/fourth place play-off between England and Argentina on the final weekend of the World Cup, and returns to Six Nations action having assisted Paul Williams in Rome last week.
Everything you need to know about Scotland v France
Scotland will be looking to build on an opening weekend win as France travel to Edinburgh.
Gregor Townsend’s side just about survived a scintillating Welsh comeback to secure a first win in Cardiff in 22 years, edging home having established a 27-point lead just after half-time.
The hosts will now perhaps be fearing a furious French backlash after a flat opening performance in Marseille from a side that many considered their title favourites.
It followed a disappointing World Cup on home soil for France, who will no doubt be desperate to right the ship and keep their Six Nations title ambitions alive.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Scotland vs France.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and France at Murrayfield
