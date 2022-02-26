Scotland host France at Murrayfield (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Scotland host France in the Six Nations on Saturday afternoon.

Gregor Townsend’s side welcome the 2022 Championship favourites to Murrayfield hoping to spring a surprise for a third straight time. The hosts have got the better of Les Bleus on the last two occasions but the French pose a fearsome threat this time around.

Fresh from opening wins over Italy and then Ireland, confidence is high that a first title since 2010 is on the cards. Centre Jonathan Danty returns to the side in the only personnel change from the team that defeated the Irish in Paris, with Gabin Villiere ruled out with a fractured sinus.

After defeat in Cardiff last time out, victory over France is essential if the Scots are to back up their pre-tournament promise with silverware. Flanker Rory Darge makes his first start in the pack with Magnus Bradbury and Zander Fagerson also included in three changes. Follow all the latest updates and analysis: