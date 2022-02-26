Scotland vs France LIVE: Six Nations rugby score and latest updates from Murrayfield
Follow live coverage as the favourites for the 2022 Six Nations title travel to Murrayfield hoping to stay on course for a Grand Slam
Follow live coverage as Scotland host France in the Six Nations on Saturday afternoon.
Gregor Townsend’s side welcome the 2022 Championship favourites to Murrayfield hoping to spring a surprise for a third straight time. The hosts have got the better of Les Bleus on the last two occasions but the French pose a fearsome threat this time around.
Fresh from opening wins over Italy and then Ireland, confidence is high that a first title since 2010 is on the cards. Centre Jonathan Danty returns to the side in the only personnel change from the team that defeated the Irish in Paris, with Gabin Villiere ruled out with a fractured sinus.
After defeat in Cardiff last time out, victory over France is essential if the Scots are to back up their pre-tournament promise with silverware. Flanker Rory Darge makes his first start in the pack with Magnus Bradbury and Zander Fagerson also included in three changes. Follow all the latest updates and analysis:
Scotland vs France: Team news
Scotland have made four changes from their defeat Wales two weeks ago.
There were three tactical changes as Zander Fagerson, Rory Darge and Magnus Bradbury came into the team and Gregor Townsend was forced to make another as Hamish Watson tested positive for Covid.
Nick Haining comes into the starting XV with Andy Christie on the bench.
Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally, Zander Fagerson, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Nick Haining, Rory Darge, Magnus Bradbury.
Replacements: George Turner, Oli Kebble, WP Nel, Jamie Hodgson, Andy Christie, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett.
Meanwhile, France have made one change from their victory over Ireland. Jonathan Danty comes back into the side in the centre with Yoram Moefana moving to the wing as Gabin Villiere is injured.
France: Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Julian Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt.
Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos.
Scotland vs France
Gregor Townsend’s side welcome the 2022 Championship favourites to Murrayfield hoping to spring a surprise for a third straight time. The hosts have got the better of Les Bleus on the last two occasions but the French pose a fearsome threat this time around.
Fresh from opening wins over Italy and then Ireland, confidence is high that a first title since 2010 is on the cards. Centre Jonathan Danty returns to the side in the only personnel change from the team that defeated the Irish in Paris, with Gabin Villiere ruled out with a fractured sinus.
After defeat in Cardiff last time out, victory over France is essential if the Scots are to back up their pre-tournament promise with silverware. Flanker Rory Darge makes his first start in the pack with Magnus Bradbury and Zander Fagerson also included in three changes.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies