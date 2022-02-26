England host Wales at Twickenham on Saturday (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as England host Wales in a crunch Six Nations match at Twickenham on Saturday evening.

Defeat to Scotland in the opener at Murrayfield leaves little margin for error for today’s hosts and coach Eddie Jones knows nothing less than a win will do with tournament favourites Ireland and France still to come. They will have to do it without Manu Tuilagi, however, with the Sale centre recalled only to later be ruled out by injury. Back row Courtney Lawes is back though and will captain the side while Ben Youngs must surpass Jason Leonard’s record as England’s most capped player as a replacement with Harry Randall continuing as starting scrum-half.

For Wales, Louis Rees-Zammit is the surprise omission with fit-again Josh Adams and Alex Cuthbert preferred on the wings. Number eight Taulupe Faletau will makes his first international appearance for 11 months, having successfully proved his fitness following a long-term ankle injury.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis after the conclusion of Scotland vs France: