England vs Wales LIVE: Six Nations rugby score and latest updates as Courtney Lawes captains
Follow live coverage as two of the contenders for the 2022 Six Nations title meet at Twickenham in a must-win match for both
Follow live coverage as England host Wales in a crunch Six Nations match at Twickenham on Saturday evening.
Defeat to Scotland in the opener at Murrayfield leaves little margin for error for today’s hosts and coach Eddie Jones knows nothing less than a win will do with tournament favourites Ireland and France still to come. They will have to do it without Manu Tuilagi, however, with the Sale centre recalled only to later be ruled out by injury. Back row Courtney Lawes is back though and will captain the side while Ben Youngs must surpass Jason Leonard’s record as England’s most capped player as a replacement with Harry Randall continuing as starting scrum-half.
For Wales, Louis Rees-Zammit is the surprise omission with fit-again Josh Adams and Alex Cuthbert preferred on the wings. Number eight Taulupe Faletau will makes his first international appearance for 11 months, having successfully proved his fitness following a long-term ankle injury.
Follow all the latest updates and analysis after the conclusion of Scotland vs France:
Scotland 10-31 France, 73 minutes
The breakdown is becoming more and more messy as fresh replacements crash into one another. France have a penalty and will go again from a lineout about ten metres out on the left. Antoine Dupont is replaced by Maxime Lucu.
Scotland 10-31 France, 70 minutes
Romain Taofifenua sits down a defender, and Jonathan Danty does likewise as France begin to gather momentum. The enormous Taofifenua then shows his softer side with a pass at the line to Demba Bamba, but the carrier is short of support and Rory Darge dives over the top to earn the holding-on penalty.
Scotland 10-31 France, 69 minutes
Jonathan Danty is well handled by Blair Kinghorn, who is on for Scotland and defending in the fly-half channel. Romain Ntamack prods a grubber in behind that is grounded by Scotland. Goal-line drop out, and back France will come for another battering of the Scottish door.
Scotland 10-31 France, 68 minutes
A Scottish pass hits the deck, skewing horribly but hopping into the hands of Duhan van der Merwe. He charges in-field, but is isolated - penalty to France.
Scotland 10-31 France, 66 minutes
Profligacy from France - the ball spills forward from their hands at the back of the lineout.
Scotland 10-31 France, 65 minutes
The French breakdown attacks are becoming more and more regular. Sam Skinner is isolated and Gregory Alldritt gets over the top. Penalty to France, who will return to the Scottish 22.
Scotland 10-31 France, 63 minutes
What speed from Damian Penaud! The winger canters back to cover a kick and then gallops away from Stuart Hogg, desperately trying to bite his ankles. Antoine Dupont clears.
Darcy Graham chips ahead but Peato Mauvaka beats him in the air and then embarrasses a defender with a deceptively deft shimmy into space. Flamenco footwork from the hooker!
After a clever French kick, Scotland will throw a lineout on their own 22.
Scotland 10-31 France, 61 minutes
This is becoming a bit of a statement from France, much as Scotland may be depleted. But there is still fight left in the Scottish side, with a set of forwards that now includes Oli Kebble (on from the bench at loosehead) rushing hard into the French line.
But Antoine Dupont shoots out to make a timely defensive intervention and force the ball errant.
TRY! Scotland 10-31 FRANCE (Damian Penaud try, 59 minutes)
France pounce! Rory Darge is stood up in midfield and in his haste to avoid France gaining the scrum feed releases control of the ball entirely. France spread the ball to the right, with Romain Taofifenua’s draw-and-pass skills excellent, and Damian Penaud doesn’t even have to shift out of second gear as his long legs take him over.
Scotland 10-26 France, 58 minutes
France play the percentages, Romain Ntamack eschewing the ambitious pass he might have thrown in the first half and stabbing a little kick in behind. Duhan van der Merwe covers well.
