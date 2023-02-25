Wales vs England LIVE: Six Nations latest updats from clash in Cardiff
A wounded Wales face England in a crunch Six Nations clash in Cardiff
Wales face England in a vital Six Nations clash after the most tumultous week.
The Cardiff roar will be key as the Red Rose come into the Principality Stadium eager to heap more misery on Warren Gatland and the Welsh rugby crisis.
The strike avoided at the last minute, Gatland will need to conjure up some joy on the pitch off the back of a big defeat to Scotland last time out.
England are up and running under Steve Borthwick after brushing off Italy at Twickenham, but this hostile atmosphere could yet expose the character of a work in progress.
Follow all the action from Cardiff below following the conclusion of Italy vs Ireland:
TRY! Italy 20-32 IRELAND (Mack Hansen try, 72 minutes)
The dam bursts!
Italy 20-27 Ireland, 69 minutes
Patient play from Ireland, phases 16, 17, 18 and onwards they go...
Italy 20-27 Ireland, 68 minutes
Ireland keep things simple, rocking back Italian defenders with forthright carries. Stuart McCloskey picks and drives to make five metres; Conor Murray three more in manner akin.
Mack Hansen does dare to dance, skipping by one defender but swiftly brought down.
Italy 20-27 Ireland, 68 minutes
Was that Italy’s chance? The hosts shoulders just seem to have sagged slightly as they knock on inside their own half.
Another Ireland score would probably kill it. They’ll feed the scrum on halfway.
Italy 20-27 Ireland, 67 minutes
Cries of frustration from the Italian crowd - that looks a chance butchered!
It’s superb to begin with, a delightful inside ball putting new man Giovanni Pettinelli into space.
There’s an overlap, and swift hands look likely to lead to a certain score, but instead the option is to chip across - and Federico Ruzza is aghast as he chases in vain to try and get to it, the lumbering lock not fleet enough of foot to ground before it skips into touch.
Italy 20-27 Ireland, 66 minutes
Conor Murray is brought on for Craig Casey, and Dave Kilcoyne enters in the place of Andrew Porter.
Italy play fast and loose, as they have done all afternoon. Ireland knock an errant Italian pass on.
PENALTY! Italy 20-27 IRELAND (Ross Byrne penalty, 65 minutes)
35 metres out, dead centre - simple, straight and true.
Italy 20-24 Ireland, 64 minutes
Penalty to Ireland. Johnny Sexton doesn’t look overly pleased alongside Garry Ringrose in the posh seats, but his understudy Ross Byrne will have opportunity to extend the visitors’ lead from the tee.
Italy 20-24 Ireland, 60 minutes
Italy battle on, getting back in enough number to defuse a kick from Ireland that appears set to trouble them. A high kick is equally well dealt with.
Italy 20-24 Ireland, 60 minutes
Italy certainly won’t die wondering! Off they go from behind their own line, throwing caution (and ball) to the wind with a wide pass.
There barely seems space at all for Juan Ignacio Brex to then release a clearing kick with the Irish defensive line approaching, but the centre does a very good job, finding touch on halfway.
