Liveupdated1677340665

Wales vs England LIVE: Six Nations latest updats from clash in Cardiff

A wounded Wales face England in a crunch Six Nations clash in Cardiff

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 25 February 2023 15:57
Comments
Six Nations week one round-up: England struggle as Ireland make statement

Wales face England in a vital Six Nations clash after the most tumultous week.

The Cardiff roar will be key as the Red Rose come into the Principality Stadium eager to heap more misery on Warren Gatland and the Welsh rugby crisis.

The strike avoided at the last minute, Gatland will need to conjure up some joy on the pitch off the back of a big defeat to Scotland last time out.

England are up and running under Steve Borthwick after brushing off Italy at Twickenham, but this hostile atmosphere could yet expose the character of a work in progress.

Follow all the action from Cardiff below following the conclusion of Italy vs Ireland:

1677340665

TRY! Italy 20-32 IRELAND (Mack Hansen try, 72 minutes)

The dam bursts!

Harry Latham-Coyle25 February 2023 15:57
1677340642

Italy 20-27 Ireland, 69 minutes

Patient play from Ireland, phases 16, 17, 18 and onwards they go...

Harry Latham-Coyle25 February 2023 15:57
1677340625

Italy 20-27 Ireland, 68 minutes

Ireland keep things simple, rocking back Italian defenders with forthright carries. Stuart McCloskey picks and drives to make five metres; Conor Murray three more in manner akin.

Mack Hansen does dare to dance, skipping by one defender but swiftly brought down.

Harry Latham-Coyle25 February 2023 15:57
1677340507

Italy 20-27 Ireland, 68 minutes

Was that Italy’s chance? The hosts shoulders just seem to have sagged slightly as they knock on inside their own half.

Another Ireland score would probably kill it. They’ll feed the scrum on halfway.

Harry Latham-Coyle25 February 2023 15:55
1677340430

Italy 20-27 Ireland, 67 minutes

Cries of frustration from the Italian crowd - that looks a chance butchered!

It’s superb to begin with, a delightful inside ball putting new man Giovanni Pettinelli into space.

There’s an overlap, and swift hands look likely to lead to a certain score, but instead the option is to chip across - and Federico Ruzza is aghast as he chases in vain to try and get to it, the lumbering lock not fleet enough of foot to ground before it skips into touch.

Harry Latham-Coyle25 February 2023 15:53
1677340288

Italy 20-27 Ireland, 66 minutes

Conor Murray is brought on for Craig Casey, and Dave Kilcoyne enters in the place of Andrew Porter.

Italy play fast and loose, as they have done all afternoon. Ireland knock an errant Italian pass on.

Harry Latham-Coyle25 February 2023 15:51
1677340191

PENALTY! Italy 20-27 IRELAND (Ross Byrne penalty, 65 minutes)

35 metres out, dead centre - simple, straight and true.

Harry Latham-Coyle25 February 2023 15:49
1677340138

Italy 20-24 Ireland, 64 minutes

Penalty to Ireland. Johnny Sexton doesn’t look overly pleased alongside Garry Ringrose in the posh seats, but his understudy Ross Byrne will have opportunity to extend the visitors’ lead from the tee.

Harry Latham-Coyle25 February 2023 15:48
1677340065

Italy 20-24 Ireland, 60 minutes

Italy battle on, getting back in enough number to defuse a kick from Ireland that appears set to trouble them. A high kick is equally well dealt with.

Michele Lamaro has been at the heart of another impressive Italy performance

(Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle25 February 2023 15:47
1677339922

Italy 20-24 Ireland, 60 minutes

Italy certainly won’t die wondering! Off they go from behind their own line, throwing caution (and ball) to the wind with a wide pass.

There barely seems space at all for Juan Ignacio Brex to then release a clearing kick with the Irish defensive line approaching, but the centre does a very good job, finding touch on halfway.

Harry Latham-Coyle25 February 2023 15:45

