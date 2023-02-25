✕ Close Six Nations week one round-up: England struggle as Ireland make statement

Wales face England in a vital Six Nations clash after the most tumultous week.

The Cardiff roar will be key as the Red Rose come into the Principality Stadium eager to heap more misery on Warren Gatland and the Welsh rugby crisis.

The strike avoided at the last minute, Gatland will need to conjure up some joy on the pitch off the back of a big defeat to Scotland last time out.

England are up and running under Steve Borthwick after brushing off Italy at Twickenham, but this hostile atmosphere could yet expose the character of a work in progress.

Follow all the action from Cardiff below following the conclusion of Italy vs Ireland: