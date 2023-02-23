Wales vs England team news: Confirmed line-ups ahead of Six Nations clash
The Six Nations fixture in Cardiff will be played as planned on Saturday after an agreement was struck between the WRU and the players
Anthony Watson will make his first England start in almost two years after being recalled for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales.
Watson replaces Ollie Hassell-Collins on the left wing after the London Irish rookie sustained a knee injury in training after the round two victory over Italy.
An impressive replacement appearance against Scotland at the start of the Championship was Watson’s maiden red rose outing since starting against Ireland in March 2021, although he played two Tests for the Lions that same year. The 28-year-old recovered from a serious knee injury to launch his Leicester career in October but has been limited to 11 outings for his new club because of other niggles.
F ly-half Dan Biggar and centre George North have been left out of the Wales team. The cap centurions are replaced by Ospreys’ Owen Williams and uncapped 20-year-old Cardiff centre Mason Grady, respectively.
Williams makes a first start in the Wales number 10 shirt after previous appearances at centre, with Grady partnered in midfield by Joe Hawkins.
Biggar skippered Wales during last season’s Six Nations and the summer tour of South Africa, but he delivered a below-par performance during Wales’ record 35-7 defeat against Scotland 12 days ago.
Elsewhere, head coach Warren Gatland has handed full-back Leigh Halfpenny his 98th cap - but a first Wales start since he suffered a serious knee injury in July 2021 - with Liam Williams omitted. Wing Louis Rees-Zammit, prop Gareth Thomas and Lions forwards Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau also feature among nine changes.
Confirmed line-ups
England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Watson; Farrell (c), Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.
Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Lawes, B Curry, Mitchell, M Smith, Arundell.
Wales: Halfpenny; Adams, Grady, Hawkins, Rees-Zammit; O Williams, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens (capt), Francis, Beard, AW Jones, Tshiunza, Tipuric, Faletau.
Replacements: Roberts, Carre, Lewis, Jenkins, Reffell, Hardy, Biggar, Tompkins
When is Wales vs England?
The match takes place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off 4.45pm.
How to watch
Wales vs England will be shown live on BBC Sport. Licence-fee payers can stream live online via the BBC Sport app and website.
Additional reporting by PA
