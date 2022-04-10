France are trying to keep their Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam hopes on track against Scotland (AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland welcome France to Scotstoun for a contest on the third weekend of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations.

The two sides have fared very differently so far in this year’s tournament. Scotland have suffered back-to-back defeats, with England thrashing them 57-5 before they were narrowly beaten 24-19 by Wales.

By contrast, France have enjoyed successive home wins. They dispatched Italy 39-6 and then inflicted a similar fate on Ireland in a 40-15 victory.

Les Bleues are having to record bonus-point wins just to keep pace with England at the top of the table and the 2022 Women’s Six Nations appears to be heading to a title decider between those two sides in round 5.

But France would be wise not to overlook the Scots, who memorably held them to a 13-13 draw at Scotstoun back in 2020 and will be desperate to spring a similar upset this time around. Follow live updates below: