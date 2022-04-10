Scotland vs France LIVE: Women’s Six Nations rugby score and latest updates today
Scotland welcome France to Scotstoun for a contest on the third weekend of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations.
The two sides have fared very differently so far in this year’s tournament. Scotland have suffered back-to-back defeats, with England thrashing them 57-5 before they were narrowly beaten 24-19 by Wales.
By contrast, France have enjoyed successive home wins. They dispatched Italy 39-6 and then inflicted a similar fate on Ireland in a 40-15 victory.
Les Bleues are having to record bonus-point wins just to keep pace with England at the top of the table and the 2022 Women’s Six Nations appears to be heading to a title decider between those two sides in round 5.
But France would be wise not to overlook the Scots, who memorably held them to a 13-13 draw at Scotstoun back in 2020 and will be desperate to spring a similar upset this time around. Follow live updates below:
The biggest talking point of the nine changes France have made is Jessy Tremouliere at fly-half. The World Rugby Player of the Decade is usually found at 15 with Caroline Drouin taking the reins at 10.
So all eyes will be on the star. She has played there before for her club but will playing her out of her position pay off?
It will be something Scotland could target, pressuring her kicks and game management. We have just 25 minutes to go to see if Scotland can use it to their advantage or if France have struck gold.
An end of a record era comes today as Scotland second row Emma Wassell cannot start for her country due to injury.
The star has played in 54 consecutive matches since her debut in a run longer than any other player! She tweeted she was “gutted” not to be running out at Scotstoun today. Hopefully the injury doesn’t keep her out for long as she is a stalwart for Scotland.
Louise McMillan takes her place today in the starting line-up.
The third round of the tournament kicked off yesterday with England vs Wales. The Red Roses defeated a stoic Wales 58-5 in front of a record home crowd at Kingsholm Stadium.
Over 14,900 fans turned out at Gloucester for what’s thought to be the biggest women’s rugby match aside from France vs England in 2018. It follows record crowds for Scotland, Wales and Ireland this tournament. Women’s rugby is definitely growing incredibly quickly.
The second match of the third round will be Scotland vs France, kicking off at 1pm, and then the action rounds off with Ireland vs Italy.
Supporters will then have to wait two weeks for round four as the fallow week will ensue next weekend.
France are pushing to win the title this year and to do so they have to go toe-to-toe with defending champions England. The Red Roses have so far picked up three bonus-point wins meaning the French need to grab five points from today’s game.
France have so far had the perfect start with two bonus-point victories themselves, but to put themselves in contention they’ll need to keep it up.
If they can the decisive fixture will be France vs England on 30 April. What a Super Saturday that would be with everything on the line.
Scotland are on the hunt for their first win of the tournament after losing to England and Wales. The Welsh defeat would have hurt the Scots more as they were ahead at half-time.
They picked up a losing bonus point from that match but they will look to emulate their 2020 heroics when they drew with France 13-13.
Scotland head coach Bryan Easson said: We’ve had a good review this week following last Saturday’s result against Wales and we’ve taken a lot of learnings on board. I think we performed well for the first 50 minutes and created a lot of chances while demonstrating a strong defensive effort at the same time.
“We’ve spoken this week about being a lot more clinical and working a little bit harder off the ball to make sure those running lines are more detailed for the match this weekend.”
Scotland vs France: Team news
For the hosts Scotland there are two changes to their starting XV from their defeat to Wales.
Emma Wassell is injured, ending her 54-match ocnsecutive starting run, and so Louise McMillan comes into the second row. And Chloe Rollie returns at full-back.
On the bench, Sarah Law could win her 50th cap if called upon.
Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney; Helen Nelson, Jenny Maxwell; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Louise McMillan, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (captain), Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel.
Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Molly Wright, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O’Donnell, Rachel McLachlan, Caity Mattinson, Sarah Law, Meryl Smith.
France, meanwhile, have made a hug enine changes to their starting line-up.
Jessy Tremouliere starts at fly-half, rather than her preferred full-back, Marine Menager and Chloe Jacquet come in at centres and Marie-Aurelie Castel is back on the wing.
Annaelle Deshaye, Assia Khalfaoui and Celine Ferer start in the front five while Julie Annery and Emeline Gros are put in the back row.
France: Emilie Boulard; Marie-Aurelie Castel, Marine Menager, Chloe Jacquet, Melissande Llorens; Jessy Tremouliere, Laure Sansus; Annaelle Deshaye, Laure Touye, Assia Khalfaoui, Celine Ferer, Madoussou Fall, Julie Annery, Gaelle Hermet (captain), Emeline Gros.
Replacements: Celia Domain, Coco Lindelauf, Clara Joyeux, Safi N’Diaye, Romane Menager, Alexandra Chambon, Morgane Peyronnet, Gabrielle Vernier.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Scotland vs France in round 3 of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations.
Convention suggest that the round 5 between France and Engand in Bayonne will be the title decider in this year’s championship but Les Bleues will be wary of underestimating Scotland.
In 2020, at the very same Scotstoun Stadium that hosts today’s clash between the sides, the Scots snatched a memorable 13-13 draw with France, thanks to Rachel Shankland’s try and Helen Nelson’s conversion.
They would dearly love to notch a similar result in Glasgow today and have shown plenty of flashes of quality in their first two fixtures against England and Wales - even if they ultimately lost those encounters.
So settle in to enjoy some world-class women’s rugby.
