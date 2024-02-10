Scotland v France referee: Who is Six Nations official Nic Berry?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nic Berry is the referee Scotland vs France in round two of the Six Nations.

Berry made his World Cup debut four years ago in Japan, and returned to the officiating panel for the tournament in France.

The Australian took charge of the third/fourth place play-off between England and Argentina on the final weekend of the World Cup, and returns to Six Nations action having assisted Paul Williams in Rome last week.

A former professional player, Berry impressed as a scrum half in Super Rugby, the French Top 14 and England’s Premiership.

His career was curtailed at the start of the 2011/12 season, however, on medical advice after suffering a series of concussions.

Soon after retirement, Berry picked up the whistle and was fast-tracked up through the Australian officiating system, making a debut in Super Rugby in April 2016.

An international debut followed soon after, before Berry earned a debut World Cup selection to the team of referees heading out to Japan in 2019 alongside compatriot Angus Gardner.

The pair return as Australia’s on-pitch officiating representation at this year’s tournament.

Berry is perhaps best known, though, for his involvement in the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

After taking charge of the first Test in Cape Town, a video made by Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks’ director of rugby, criticising the Australian’s decision-making throughout the game was leaked.

Erasmus was subsequently found guilty of threatening Berry, with the official testifying that his reputation had suffered “irreparable damage”. Erasmus was banned from all rugby activities for two months.

Match officials for Scotland vs France

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)

ARs: Nika Amashukeli (Geo) & Jordan Way (Aus)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ire)