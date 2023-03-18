Scotland vs Italy LIVE: Six Nations 2023 score and updates from Murrayfield
Six Nations Super Saturday kicks off at Murrayfield as Scotland host winless Italy
Scotland can lock up third spot in the 2023 Six Nations if they secure a bonus-point win over Italy on home soil at Murrayfield this afternoon.
Scotland’s championship started with such promise as they continued their recent Calcutta Cup domination over England before ending their hoodoo against Wales to head into the first rest week with their grand slam aspirations still alive.
Gregor Townsend then saw his troops slip to back-to-back defeats to France and Ireland, despite decent performances in both games. Victory over Italy would cap a solid Six Nations heading into a daunting World Cup group but a shock loss would undermine a lot of the work they have done to this point.
The Azzurri showed plenty of positive signs in their first three games of this championship but a winnable game against a Wales side in disarray saw them produce a limp display and slip to a frustrating defeat, giving them just one more chance to salvage their Six Nations campaign.
Follow live coverage from the first game on Six Nations Super Saturday below:
HALF TIME! SCOTLAND 12-6 ITALY
Scotland 12-6 Italy, 43 minutes
A try-saving intervening hand from Simone Gesi! We’ve seen so little of the debutant so far but that’s a vital moment in the first half’s throes, somehow getting back to deny a certain Scottish score.
It was lovely play from Scotland, Duhan van der Merwe used as a link-man off his wing to create an overlap which Kyle Steyn exploits. Steyn lobs an offload in the direction of Ollie Smith with line agape, but Gesi somehow lassos it, allowing his teammates to smother the ball into touch and take us to the interval.
Scotland 12-6 Italy, 42 minutes
And Italy eventually run totally out of puff - Sebastian Negri looks exhausted as he falls into Zander Fagerson, who jackals strongly to win Scotland a penalty.
Scotland 12-6 Italy, 41 minutes
One last go for the visitors before the half comes to a close. Their initial efforts don’t promise much but Paolo Garbisi, Juan Ignacio Brex and Tommaso Allan combine effectively, and the momentum is reloaded.
Danilo Fischetti hits a sharp line off Garbisi’s shoulder, but Alessandro Fusco is forced to go in to secure the ball, slowing Italy again.
Scotland 12-6 Italy, 40 minutes
An extended passage leaves both sets of players gasping, with Scotland’s edges just starting to fray. Zander Fagerson waits to take a pass in a wider channel than the tighthead might usually occupy, and he can’t quite reach for it. Jamie Ritchie knocks on and plays the ball on the floor - penalty to Italy, who are then restored to full complement by the returns of Marco Riccioni and Simone Gesi.
Scotland 12-6 Italy, 39 minutes
Italian hands knock the ball on in the air and a group of forwards had failed to retreat, too, prompting an arm of advantage from Angus Gardner. Scotland can thus play extravagantly, with Sione Tuipulotu among those adding the fancy touches.
Advantage is over as Sam Skinner thumps through a tackle to get towards the Italian 22.
Scotland 12-6 Italy, 36 minutes
Three minutes left on Marco Riccioni’s sin-binning but Italy seem to be doing fine without their tighthead. They play with terrific patience, Alessandro Fusco picking his runners nicely and then going himself when a chance appears.
Around the corner come the coal trimmers, Edoardo Iachizzi and Federico Ruzza out of the engine room and ready to make dents, but the lock pair aren’t quite on the same page, with a short pass colliding with Ruzza’s forehead and ending back in Iachizzi’s hands. Scotland’s scrum for offside.
Scotland 12-6 Italy, 34 minutes
Angus Gardner rewards Danilo Fischetti for his scrum-time efforts this time, with Italy happy to let some seconds tick by before Paolo Garbisi unfurls another lengthy punt to touch. The visitors return to advanced territory for the first time in a while, with Edoardo Iachizzi back amongst their number after passing his HIA.
Scotland 12-6 Italy, 32 minutes
Smart thinking from Scotland, flinging the ball out to Kyle Steyn on the right wing knowing that Simone Gesi is off, allowing the former sevens star to make easy metres up the touchline.
Italy re-form well as Scotland spread to the left. But Jack Dempsey pops free, scurrying away from a pair of Italians after a messy breakdown and connecting with Duhan van der Merwe.
Bosh! Van der Merwe collides Sebastian Negri in a rather beefy meeting, with the Italian back-row getting the better of it. Knocked on - Italy’s scrum.
TRY! SCOTLAND 12-6 Italy (Blair Kinghorn try, 30 minutes)
At last, Scotland go over!
A midfield scrum leaves Italy in all sorts of defensive bother having sacrificed a back. Ben White picks the left, holding the inside defenders by threatening a carry and then finding his half-back partner. Blair Kinghorn steps inside Alessandro Fusco and through Michele Lamaro’s low tackle to score Scotland’s second. He knocks through the conversion, too.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies