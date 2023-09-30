Scotland vs Romania LIVE: Rugby World Cup score and updates from must-win Pool B clash
Gregor Townsend’s must take a bonus-point to set up a decider against Ireland next week
Scotland take on Romania looking to set up a tilt at a quarter-final spot in their final Rugby World Cup pool game against Ireland.
Gregor Townsend’s side currently sit third in Pool B on five points, and the expectation will be to take a bonus point victory against a Romanian side in real strife.
The Oaks are currently bottom of Pool B on zero points following an 82-8 loss to Ireland and a 76-0 thrashing by South Africa, and have a lost another couple of key players ahead of their third game.
With points difference potentially crucial in a three-way fight for a last eight spot, Scotland will be seeking a significant win of their own.
Scotland vs Romania - LIVE
Gregor Townsend has called on his Scotland stand-ins to seize their chance to impress against Romania on Saturday and play their way into contention for involvement in what is shaping up to be a box-office showdown with Ireland.
“It’s hard when you’re training to show what you can do at the World Cup,” he said. “We put a lot on what players have done for us in the past and players have been training well, so we know they are in really good physical shape.
“But the best way to influence selection is to play well. The performance against Tonga was an improvement on South Africa and we’re looking to get better than we were against Tonga. This group have the opportunity to do that now.
“Saturday will be hugely influential. We’ve gone with a similar team now for four or five games. There have been one or two changes here or there, but within that the core of that group have played since the France home game (in early August).
“But the other players have an opportunity and they know this is the final opportunity they will get before we play Ireland.
“The decisions before South Africa, before Tonga, and going back to before the France home and away games, were tight already in a few positions, so if players play well it will be a much longer selection meeting on Monday night, I’m sure.”
Rugby World Cup permutations: Which teams can qualify for quarter-finals?
The Rugby World Cup is hotting up as teams seek to secure their places in the quarter-finals.
The top two nations from each of the four pools will progress to the last eight, with the quarter-finals to be played on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October in Marseille and Paris.
In the event of a two-way tie, the nation that won the encounter between the two teams will progress; in the event of a three-way tie, the nation that finishes with the best points difference will finish on top, followed by the team that won the fixture between the two remaining teams.
Teams receive four points for a win, with a bonus point available for scoring four tries or more. A losing bonus point is received if you finish within seven points of your opponents; a draw is worth two points.
The third spot in each pool is crucial, too – while this will not allow teams further involvement at this year’s World Cup, it will secure automatic qualification for the next tournament in Australia in 2027.
Rugby World Cup permutations: Which teams can qualify for quarter-finals?
The tournament will conclude with the final at the Stade de France on Saturday 28 October
Scotland vs Romania - Line-ups!
Scotland XV: Jamie Bhatti, Ewan Ashman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist (captain), Luke Crosbie, Hamish Watson (vc), Matt Fagerson; Ali Price, Ben Healy; Kyle Steyn, Cameron Redpath, Chris Harris, Darcy Graham; Ollie Smith.
Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Huw Jones.
Romania XV: Alexandru Savin, Robert Irimescu, Gheorghe Gajion; Adrian Motoc, Stefan Iancu; Florian Rosu, Dragos Ser, Cristian Chirica (captain); Gabriel Rupanu, Alin Conache; Taliauli Sikuea, Fonovai Tangimana, Jason Tomane, Sioeli Lama; Marius Simionescu.
Replacements: Florin Bardasu, Iulian Hartig, Costel Burtila, Marius Iftimiciuc, Damian Stratila; Florin Surugiu, Tudor Boldor, Nicholas Onutu.
When is Scotland vs Romania?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm BST. Registered users can also watch the match for free online on ITVX.
Scotland vs Romania - Romania team news
Just five of the Romania side that began against South Africa start again in Lille. To underline the problems that head coach Eugen Apjok is facing, regular scrum half Alin Conache is pressed into fly half duties after the tournament-ending injury to Hinckley Vaovasa, himself normally a full back but occupying the ten shirt at this World Cup.
Gabriel Pop and Taylor Gontineac have been replaced in Apjok’s 33, too, leading to changes elswhere. Tongan-born wings Taliauli Sikuea and Sioeli Lama are set for their first World Cup involvements in the back three, though Florin Surugiu ensures some experience remains in the 23 - the replacement scrum half will be 39 in December.
Scotland vs Romania – Scotland team news
Gregor Townsend has made 13 changes to his side to face Romania from the side that beat Tonga 45-17 in the previous round. Chris Harris and Kyle Steyn are the only starting returnees. Lock Grant Gilchrist is named as captain due to Jamie Ritchie’s failed head injury assessment and will start in the second row alongside Sam Skinner, who came off the bench last weekend against Tonga.
Centre Harris and openside flanker Hamish Watson have been named as vice-captains. Watson is joined by blindside flanker Luke Crosbie and number eight Matt Fagerson, while the front row is made up of Jamie Bhatti at loosehead prop, Ewan Ashman at hooker, and Javan Sebastian makes his RWC debut and first test start at tighthead. Harris will partner with Cameron Redpath in the midfield with the wings strengthened by Darcy Graham and Steyn, and Ollie Smith at fullback.
Ben Healy starts at fly-half and Ali Price is named at scrum-half. Uncapped hooker Johnny Matthews is in line to make his Scotland debut from the bench after being called into the squad as a replacement for Stuart McInally who has left the squad due to a neck injury. He’s joined on the bench by Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, and Huw Jones. Alongside Sebastian, four other players make their first appearance at RWC2023 (Bhatti, Crosbie, Watson and Healy).
