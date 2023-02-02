What are Scotland’s Six Nations fixtures?
Scotland finish their Six Nations campaign with back-to-back fixtures at Murrayfield
Scotland face England in their opening match of the Six Nations, in what could be Gregor Townsend’s last tournament as head coach.
Scotland have won their last two matches against England in the Cup and have not lost at Twickenham since 2017.
But they enter the Six Nations with uncertainty surrounding Townsend’s future, with the head coach’s contract up after the Rugby World Cup later this year.
Scotland have shown flashes of promise under Townsend in recent years but have yet to challenge for the Six Nations title, as they bid for a first championship since 1999.
Could this be their year? Here’s everything you need to know.
Round 1
Saturday 4 February
England vs Scotland, 4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)
Round 2
Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)
Round 3
France vs Scotland, 3pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)
Round 4
Sunday 12 March
Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)
Round 5
Saturday 18 March
Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)
