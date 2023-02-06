Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What are Scotland’s Six Nations fixtures?

Scotland finish their Six Nations campaign with back-to-back fixtures at Murrayfield

Sports Staff
Monday 06 February 2023 10:41
Comments
England rugby team train ahead of Scotland Six Nations opener

Scotland once again beat England in their opening match of the Six Nations, as a Duhan van der Merwe-inspired 29-23 victory kicked off what could be Gregor Townsend’s last tournament as head coach in style.

Scotland have now lost just one of their last six matches against the Auld Enemy, and have held the Calcutta Cup for three successive years, although have traditionally struggled to back up those victories for the rest of the championship.

They also enter the Six Nations with uncertainty surrounding Townsend’s future, with the head coach’s contract up after the Rugby World Cup later this year.

Scotland have shown flashes of promise under ’Toonie’ in recent years but have yet to challenge for the Six Nations title, as they bid for a first championship since 1999.

Could this be their year? Here’s all the info on Scotland’s fixtures for the championship:

Recommended

What are Scotland’s Six Nations fixtures?

Round 1

Saturday 4 February

England 23-29 Scotland

Round 2

Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

Round 3

France vs Scotland, 3pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)

Round 4

Sunday 12 March

Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

Round 5

Saturday 18 March

Recommended

Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in