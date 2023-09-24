✕ Close Scotland hope to shake-off underdog status in tough World Cup group

Scotland face Tonga in Pool B of the Rugby World Cup at Stade de Nice this afternoon with their quarter-final hopes on the line.

Gregor Townsend has made four changes to his starting team and after defeat to South Africa, Scotland likely need a bonus-point win to keep their last-eight hopes alive. Pierre Schoeman and Grant Gilchrist are replaced by Rory Sutherland and Scott Cumming, while backs Chris Harris and Kyle Steyn take the places of Huw Jones and Darcy Graham, who moves to the bench.

Tonga have only played one match so far this tournament, which was their 59-16 loss to Ireland last weekend. Head coach Toutai Kefu was eager to take the positives from the defeat as they look to stun Scotland, who must now win all of their remaining games to have a hope of qualifying after Ireland’s victory over South Africa on Saturday night.

Follow all of the action from Nice, plus get the latest Rugby World Cup odds here.