Wales could guarantee their spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals should they beat Australia in a crunch match this evening.

Warren Gatland’s side have eked out two hard-fought wins over Fiji and Portugal in the first two weeks to leave themselves on the brink of the knockout stages. A win in Lyon would guarantee their progression and likely see them top the pool.

Australia, meanwhile, could be on the brink of elimination should they fail to beat Wales. Eddie Jones’s side beat Georgia in their opening game but fell to a shock defeat against Fiji to leave their quarter-final hopes hanging in the balance and the noise around Jones potentially losing his job if the Wallabies suffer a first-ever group stage elimination is growing.

