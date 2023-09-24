Wales v Australia LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score and latest updates
Eddie Jones’ Wallabies will be out of the World Cup should they lose to Warren Gatland’s Wales
Wales could guarantee their spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals should they beat Australia in a crunch match this evening.
Warren Gatland’s side have eked out two hard-fought wins over Fiji and Portugal in the first two weeks to leave themselves on the brink of the knockout stages. A win in Lyon would guarantee their progression and likely see them top the pool.
Australia, meanwhile, could be on the brink of elimination should they fail to beat Wales. Eddie Jones’s side beat Georgia in their opening game but fell to a shock defeat against Fiji to leave their quarter-final hopes hanging in the balance and the noise around Jones potentially losing his job if the Wallabies suffer a first-ever group stage elimination is growing.
When is Wales vs Australia and how can I watch it?
When is Wales vs Australia?
Wales vs Australia is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 24 September at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7:15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.
Eddie Jones faces ultimate test of his rugby philosophy as Wales await
Has Eddie Jones’s day of reckoning finally arrived? During this entire Rugby World Cup cycle, both when he was head coach of England and now Australia, Jones’s mantra has essentially been ‘trust me mate, there’s a process’ with the implicit promise that there will be jam tomorrow.
Bad results were brushed off as a necessary evil in building towards the World Cup – you wouldn’t want to win matches by revealing innovative tactics and structures that might surprise the opposition if they were unleashed in the tournament itself, seemed to be Jones’s thinking.
Consecutive sub-par Six Nations and autumn international defeats for England could be swept away in service of the greater goal of lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy in Paris next month, until the RFU belatedly ran out of patience with the losing and fired him nine months out from the World Cup.
Parachuted in to salvage the Wallabies’ cycle, five consecutive losses, including a last-placed finish in the Rugby Championship, to begin his tenure was similarly waved away by Jones alongside the promise that things would get better tomorrow. Well, tomorrow has now arrived.
Wales vs Australia
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Wales vs Australia. It’s a crunch match at the Rugby World Cup with defeat all-but confirming Australia’s exit during the pool stage for the first time in their history.
If the Wallabies win however, it will be calculators out over the final few games to see which two of them, Wales and Fiji qualify for the last eight. It will be a huge evening in Lyon
