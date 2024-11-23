Scotland v Australia betting tips

Scotland to score first and win - 13/8 Bet365

Scotland win by 6-10 points - 9/2 Betfred

Scotland host Australia at Murrayfield on Sunday afternoon in their last match of the Autumn Nations Series (1.40pm, TNT Sports and Discovery +).

Gregor Townsend’s side have had mixed results over their recent matches, with an easy win against Portugal last weekend adding to a solid performance in a 57-17 win over Fiji at the beginning of the month.

However, it’ll likely be the match against South Africa a fortnight ago that they are dwelling on the most. The Springboks ran out 32-15 winners despite a spirited display from the home side, who also had to deal with a 20-minute red card in the first half.

The outcome of that match means that the result against the Wallabies this weekend will likely define Scotland’s autumn period – and indeed give Townsend a clearer picture of where his side are relative to the top teams in the world.

Australia have beaten both England and Wales over the last two weeks, though they fared poorly in the summer’s Rugby Championship, and betting sites seem to think that Scotland will hand them their first loss of the autumn, with the home side installed as 8/15 favourites to win on Sunday.

Scotland v Australia betting tips: Home side to strike first in important win

Scotland did concede first and end up losing against the Springboks last time out, but this weekend will be an entirely different test against a team that was soundly beaten by the world champions in the summer.

Scotland’s 32-15 loss was a respectable result considering the 20-minute red card they received when Scott Cummings was dismissed, and they were unlucky to have a Ben White try chalked off too.

These two sides haven’t met since 2022, so it is difficult to compare recent results, though Scotland have the advantage of being at home and having rested some key players in their win over Portugal.

The home side will likely to able to dominate parts of the game against the Wallabies too, after staying on top in certain facets against South Africa but failed to put the finishing touches on some promising moves.

We’re expecting them to start the quicker of the two sides given their freshness compared to Australia. If that does transpire, the hosts likely better equipped to get the win too.

Odds of 13/8 for an Scotland early strike and victory appeal to use on rugby betting sites.

Scotland v Australia prediction 1: Scotland to score first and win - 13/8 Bet365

Scotland v Australia betting tips: Hosts to earn narrow victory

The bookies certainly favour Scotland to get the job done at Murrayfield, though the sides are two of the most evenly matched out of those involved in the Autumn Series.

Australia will be buoyed by their recent victories, though the margin of defeat that Scotland suffered at the hands of the Springboks suggests they are a superior team to the Wallabies, at least on paper, with a second-string South African side hammering them 30-12 in the Rugby Championship in August.

Scotland did benefit from Rassie Erasmus resting some players when they faced the Springboks, though the final margin of victory was perhaps not true reflection of the game state, with a try on 80 minutes extending South Africa’s winning margin.

Finn Russell kicked five penalties for the hosts in that match, so his boot will be key if Scotland are to win, while Townsend’s side were able to show plenty of discipline in conceding only five penalties in that match – if they can keep their cool once more at Murrayfield, and show the same level of physicality as they did a fortnight ago, then they should have enough to battle to a win.

We’re not expecting Scotland to run away with the game, but a 9/2 price on betting apps for the hosts to close out a victory by 6-10 points looks good to us.

Scotland v Australia prediction 2: Scotland to win by 6-10 points inclusive - 9/2 Betfred

Scotland vs Australia betting offers

New customers can sign up for new betting sites and established operators to secure free bet offers and more by betting on Scotland vs Australia.

William Hill are one of the most trusted and reliable bookies on the market and new customers can score £30 in free bets by signing up. Using the William Hill sign up offer, new users only need to register using the promo code R30 before depositing and betting £10 online on any sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater.

Once your qualifying bet has settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets to use on the sportsbook.

Responsible gambling

If you plan to have a bet on Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series clash between Scotland and Australia, or any other sporting event, remember to gamble responsibly.

Safer gambling practices are for every punter so keep in mind to never bet more than you can afford and to never chase any losses.

All gambling sites give you the option to put in place measures designed to help you stay in control of your betting, such as deposit limits, self-assessment questionnaires and exclusion periods.

If you ever need to talk to some about gambling addiction or would like more information on how to keep under control, get in contact with one of the organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.