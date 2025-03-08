Scotland vs Wales LIVE rugby: Result and reaction from Six Nations as hosts hold on after Welsh fightback
Scotland 35-29 Wales: The hosts looked to be streaking away to a big win before a frantic second half turnaround
Scotland survived a fierce Welsh comeback to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations with a 35-29 success at Murrayfield.
Showcasing their vibrant, varied attacking game, the hosts surged to a first-half bonus point and looked to be on their way to a sizeable scoreline when Blair Kinghorn continued the rout with his second try early in the second half. But Wales, enduring a tough evening defensively, found new life thereafter, scoring twice to narrow the margin, and would have come closer still had Taulupe Faletau’s try in the final minutes not been disallowed. As it was, Max Llewellyn’s try, the centre’s first for Wales, in the throes snatched two bonus points.
The contest bore striking similarities to last year’s clash in Cardiff, when Wales roared back from the same deficit to within a point of a remarkable comeback. But while there was plenty to encourage Matt Sherratt again the long losing run extends to 16 matches for the Welsh as they prepare to host England on the final weekend. Scotland, meanwhile, will hope to deny France the title in Paris in the denouement to Super Saturday.
Scotland head coach, Gregor Townsend speaking to the BBC: 'Delighted with the win'
"I was very, very pleased with the start of the game.
"We did talk about building on that lead and sometimes there is difficult opposition.
"They got more ball in the second half.
"We are disappointed with not scoring in the last five minutes.
"But we are delighted with getting the win for our supporters."
Finn Russell speaking to the BBC: 'We need an 80-minute performance'
"I think for 50 or 60 minutes we were in charge of the game but then we went to sleep a little bit and allowed Wales back into the game.
"I think if we want to go to France and win there we need an 80 - minute performance.
"The message this week was about an 80-minute performance and we didn't do that.
"It is great to get the bonus point win at home but I was so frustrated at the end there that we were so close to scoring then allowed Wales that bonus point try.
"Sport is all about fine margins."
Jamie Ritchie speaking to the BBC: 'Our mistakes let them into the game'
"It is a bit of a funny one, especially when the opposition finish with try, you feel a bit disappointed.
"Six Nations wins are hard to come by but there are lots of improvements for us in our game.
"I think there is probably moments in there were our ill-discipline let them back into the game."
Player of the match Blair Kinghorn speaking to BBC: 'Now, we’re looking to ruin France’s celebration'
"I was really good. We know we should have won last week so we wanted to get some revenge for ourselves and we did that today.
"I just want to say thank you to the fans who came out to support us.
"It is going to be a massive game over there (vs France). They are going to be going for the Championship so we re going to try to spoil the party.
"It will be a great game."
FULL-TIME! Scotland 35-29 Wales
Scotland were firmly in control throughout. Wales deserve the bonus point.
An extraordinary Test match and a superb comeback from Wales in that second half.
TRY! Scotland 35-29 Wales, 83 minutes
There is something here for Wales in this second-half.
They secure their bonus point. From the maul, the ball is passed to Llewellyn, who powers his way over the line! Evans adds the conversion as well.
Credit to Wales for hanging in there.
Scotland 35-22 Wales, 81 minutes
Scotland are still searching for that final try!
Going into phase 13. The hosts play on..
Wales catch a break, the ball is loose, a last quick dash from Roberts! Off-side, Wales penalty.
Scotland 35-22 Wales, 79 minutes
Jordan makes a fantastic break but is denied just before completing his hat-trick.
A knock-on follows, it’s a Scotland scrum. What an attacking position this will be, Scotland will be looking for their sixth try.
Held-up over the try line and that might’ve been Scotland’s final chance.
Scotland 35-22 Wales, 77 minutes
Wales are denied the bonus point try. Blair Murray evades one tackler by leaping over him before powering through George Horne. He then passes to Taulupe Faletau, who races away to score.
The officials review and it’s disallowed as Blair Murray jumped out of a tackle and Scotland gain a penalty.
Scotland 35-22 Wales, 75 minutes
Time is firmly against Wales, if they are to try and change the outcome of this game.
Wales have a scrum following the knock-on and look to build through the phases. A box kick follows, and Rowe rises to collect it.
