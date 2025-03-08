Scotland vs Wales LIVE rugby: Result and reaction from Six Nations as hosts hold on after Welsh fightback

( Getty Images )

Scotland survived a fierce Welsh comeback to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations with a 35-29 success at Murrayfield.

Showcasing their vibrant, varied attacking game, the hosts surged to a first-half bonus point and looked to be on their way to a sizeable scoreline when Blair Kinghorn continued the rout with his second try early in the second half. But Wales, enduring a tough evening defensively, found new life thereafter, scoring twice to narrow the margin, and would have come closer still had Taulupe Faletau’s try in the final minutes not been disallowed. As it was, Max Llewellyn’s try, the centre’s first for Wales, in the throes snatched two bonus points.

The contest bore striking similarities to last year’s clash in Cardiff, when Wales roared back from the same deficit to within a point of a remarkable comeback. But while there was plenty to encourage Matt Sherratt again the long losing run extends to 16 matches for the Welsh as they prepare to host England on the final weekend. Scotland, meanwhile, will hope to deny France the title in Paris in the denouement to Super Saturday.

