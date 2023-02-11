What TV channel is Scotland vs Wales on?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wales hope to bounce-back from a defeat to Ireland in their Six Nations opener last weekend as they travel to Edinburgh to face Scotland.

The second Warren Gatland era got underway with a disastrous first half-an-hour and heavy defeat but Wales have won five of the last six meetings between these two sides and will show more than they did against Ireland.

Scotland secured a third successive Calcutta Cup win against England when Duhan van der Merwe powered over the line six minutes from time to send the Scots ahead and complete a brilliant comeback victory.

Head Coach Gregor Townsend has urged his side that the win would count for little if they do not back it up at home against Wales.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Scotland vs Wales?

Scotland vs Wales is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 11 February at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

The match is due to be shown live on BBC One, with coverage from 4pm GMT. Registered users can stream the game via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Scotland don’t have any fresh injury concerns after their Calcutta Cup win, and have been boosted by the return to full availability of Zander Fagerson. The prop missed the trip to Twickenham through injury but is back in the starting XV at tighthead, in the only change made by Gregor Townsend. WP Nel drops to the bench and Simon Berghan is correspondingly out of the matchday 23.

There was hope that talismanic back-rower Hamish Watson would be fit to come into the squad as he has been back playing club rugby since a concussion injury sustained against New Zealand in November, however Townsend has kept his powder dry and a solid showing last week from Luke Crosbie sees him keep his starting spot at No 7 ahead of Edinburgh teammate Watson.

After initially ruling Alun Wyn Jones out of their trip to Murrayfield, Wales clarified that the lock is available after passing brain injury checks and recovering from a neck injury that forced his withdrawal against Ireland but Warren Gatland has opted to drop the veteran anyway following last week’s hammering in Cardiff. Exeter Chiefs star Daffyd Jenkins starts alongside Adam Beard in the second row instead.

That is part of a huge overhaul by Warren Gatland and Jones is one of three British & Irish Lions dropped as Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau also lose their places in the back row, with Christ Tshiunza at No 6, Tommy Reffell on the openside and Jac Morgan shifting to No 8.

Tomas Francis failed to finish the opening fixture in Cardiff and Dillon Lewis begins at tighthead with Wyn Jones preferred to Gareth Thomas as the other prop. Gatland has kept faith with the same backline that started against Ireland however.

Confirmed line-ups

Scotland XV: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. George Turner, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Richie Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie (capt), 7. Luke Crosbie, 8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16. Fraser Brown, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. WP Nel, 19. Jonny Gray, 20. Jack Dempsey, 21. George Horne, 22. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Chris Harris.

Wales XV: 15. Liam Williams, 14. Josh Adams, 13. George North, 12. Joe Hawkins, 11. Rio Dyer, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Tomos Williams; 1. Wyn Jones, 2. Ken Owens (capt), 3. Dillon Lewis, 4. Dafydd Jenkins, 5. Adam Beard, 6. Christ Tshiunza, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Jac Morgan

Replacements: 16. Scott Baldwin, 17. Rhys Carre, 18. Leon Brown, 19. Rhys Davies, 20. Taulupe Faletau, 21. Rhys Webb, 22. Rhys Patchell, 23. Alex Cuthbert