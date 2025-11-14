All Blacks captain Scott Barrett admits he still carries ‘scars’ of last defeat to England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scott Barrett, the New Zealand captain, has admitted he is still scarred by the All Blacks’ last defeat to England at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and desperate to avoid a repeat this weekend.

Barrett’s side won all three meetings with England narrowly in 2024, and have not lost to the hosts at Twickenham since 2012.

The 31-year-old endured a difficult evening in Yokohama in 2019, though, being taken off at half time having been a surprise selection at blindside flanker for a semi-final clash that England dominated.

open image in gallery Scott Barrett was taken off at half time in New Zealand's semi-final defeat in 2019 ( Getty Images )

Six years on, and having become captain of his country, Barrett still carries the pain of 2019 and says he will use it as fuel this weekend.

“We've certainly got some scars from the English going back to the 2019 World Cup,” Barrett said. “Certainly we don't want to go there again.

“Every All Blacks wants to win a World Cup - that's the dream - so to have the rug pulled from underneath you by England, it certainly leaves a scar. For us it's about taking the strengths we've built upon this season, and built upon, playing with confidence and putting in the performance tomorrow night we're proud of. “

New Zealand are still in the hunt for a clean sweep of the home nations to complete a “grand slam” tour, having beaten Ireland in Chicago and Scotland at Murrayfield with a clash with Wales in Cardiff to come.

open image in gallery Captains Scott Barrett and Maro Itoje will lock horns at Twickenham ( Getty Images )

A mixed Rugby Championship saw the All Blacks beaten by Argentina and suffer a record defeat to South Africa, but Barrett is confident his side can continue their good run and silence the Allianz Stadium crowd.

“.here are a lot of Kiwis over here but there a damn sight more English who would be singing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot at the end of the game if we’re down. We can use that as fuel to make the 80 minutes that goes before that something we want to be proud of and hang your hat on.

“We’ve talked about noise. Noise is ultimately a distraction that you can be frustrated by but we’ll be using that as fuel in those moment leading up to that and focusing on what’s required there and then, embracing it and not being anywhere else.

“There are Kiwis over here, expats, and guys who have travelled to follow the tour. Their support goes a long way. If we're lucky enough to be standing there at the end with a victory, to see them smile, it would mean the world. We can't wait for tomorrow.”