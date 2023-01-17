Six Nations 2023: Full fixtures, schedule and TV channel guide

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2023 men’s Six Nations Championship is just around the corner, when Wales host Ireland and Scotland visit Twickenham for a Calcutta Cup showdown against England on the opening Saturday, 4 February.

France come into the tournament as the reigning champions looking to repeat their impressive grand slam 12 months ago.

England and Wales both arrive new coaches, or old in Wales’ case as Warren Gatland returns to the helm. Steve Borthwick takes over England from Eddie Jones and his first task is to win the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham against Gregor Townsend’s Scotland, who enjoyed a promising autumn series.

Andy Farrell is hoping to take Ireland one step further after they finished second in the table last year, while Italy head coach Kieran Crowley will look to build upon their solitary win in the last Six Nations campaign, having earned a memorable win over Australia in the autumn.

Here are the Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:

Round 1

Saturday 4 February

Wales vs Ireland, 2.15pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)

England vs Scotland, 4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)

Sunday 5 February

Italy vs France, 3pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

Round 2

Saturday 11 February

Ireland vs France, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)

Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

Sunday 12 February

England vs Italy, 3pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)

Round 3

Saturday 25 February

Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

Wales vs England, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)

Sunday 26 February

France vs Scotland, 3pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)

Round 4

Saturday 11 March

Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

England vs France, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)

Sunday 12 March

Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

Round 5

Saturday 18 March

Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

France vs Wales, 2.45pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)

Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)