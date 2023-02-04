Jump to content

Six Nations 2023: Full fixtures, results, schedule and TV channel guide

Full list of Six Nations games and how to watch them

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 04 February 2023 19:15
Comments
Six Nations: England players 'desperate' to impress, Steve Borthwick says

The 2023 men’s Six Nations Championship is off to a thrilling start after Scotland won a dramatic Calcutta Cup clash against England at Twickenham and Ireland defeated Wales in Cardiff on the opening day.

England and Wales both arrived with new coaches - or old in Wales’ case as Warren Gatland returns to the helm. Steve Borthwick takes over England from Eddie Jones but his first match ended in defeat after Duhan van der Merwe stole the show with two stunning tries.

Andy Farrell is hoping to take Ireland one step further after they finished second in the table last year, while Italy head coach Kieran Crowley will look to build upon their solitary win in the last Six Nations campaign, having earned a memorable victory over Australia in the autumn.

France come into the tournament as the reigning champions looking to repeat their impressive grand slam 12 months ago.

Here are the Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:

Round 1

Saturday 4 February

Wales 10-34 Ireland

England 23-29 Scotland

Sunday 5 February

Italy vs France, 3pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

Round 2

Saturday 11 February

Ireland vs France, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)

Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

Sunday 12 February

England vs Italy, 3pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)

Round 3

Saturday 25 February

Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

Wales vs England, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)

Sunday 26 February

France vs Scotland, 3pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)

Round 4

Saturday 11 March

Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

England vs France, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)

Sunday 12 March

Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

Round 5

Saturday 18 March

Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

France vs Wales, 2.45pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)

Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)

