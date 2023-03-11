Six Nations 2023: Full fixtures, results, schedule and TV channel guide

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 men’s Six Nations is heading for a thrilling conclusion, with the second and final rest week following the completed third round of fixtures and setting up all six countries for a fortnight-long sprint to the line.

Ireland remain on course for a grand slam as they defeated the Welsh in Cardiff on the opening day before downing France in an enthralling Round 2 fixture between the best two sides in the world and made it three from three with a battling victory over plucky Italy in Rome.

The Azzurri have largely impressed despite three defeats, with a narrow opening-day loss to reigning grand slam champions France and the battling performance against Ireland raising real hope of repeating last year’s feat and beating Wales in Round 4. Under Warren Gatland, and having only narrowly averted a player strike cancelling their Round 3 game against England, Wales are in complete disarray and the wooden spoon will be on the line when they face Kieran Crowley’s men.

Scotland followed up a dramatic Calcutta Cup win against England in the opening round with a record defeat of Wales and were then unfortunate to see their grand slam hopes ended in Paris during a thrilling Test match, as France bounced back from a Round 2 loss to Ireland to keep their championship hopes alive. Meanwhile, England are building under new coach Steve Borthwick and Calcutta Cup disappointment to start their Six Nations gave way to a much more impressive 31-14 triumph over Italy and a gruelling 20-10 win in Cardiff against a Welsh side in crisis.

Here are the Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:

Round 1

Saturday 4 February

Wales 10-34 Ireland

England 23-29 Scotland

Sunday 5 February

Italy 24-29 France

Round 2

Saturday 11 February

Ireland 32-19 France

Scotland 35-7 Wales

Sunday 12 February

England 31-14 Italy

Round 3

Saturday 25 February

Italy 20-34 Ireland

Wales 10-20 England

Sunday 26 February

France 32-21 Scotland

Round 4

Saturday 11 March

Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

England vs France, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)

Sunday 12 March

Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

Round 5

Saturday 18 March

Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

France vs Wales, 2.45pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)

Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)