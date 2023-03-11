Six Nations 2023: Full fixtures, results, schedule and TV channel guide
Full list of Six Nations games and how to watch them
The 2023 men’s Six Nations is heading for a thrilling conclusion, with the second and final rest week following the completed third round of fixtures and setting up all six countries for a fortnight-long sprint to the line.
Ireland remain on course for a grand slam as they defeated the Welsh in Cardiff on the opening day before downing France in an enthralling Round 2 fixture between the best two sides in the world and made it three from three with a battling victory over plucky Italy in Rome.
The Azzurri have largely impressed despite three defeats, with a narrow opening-day loss to reigning grand slam champions France and the battling performance against Ireland raising real hope of repeating last year’s feat and beating Wales in Round 4. Under Warren Gatland, and having only narrowly averted a player strike cancelling their Round 3 game against England, Wales are in complete disarray and the wooden spoon will be on the line when they face Kieran Crowley’s men.
Scotland followed up a dramatic Calcutta Cup win against England in the opening round with a record defeat of Wales and were then unfortunate to see their grand slam hopes ended in Paris during a thrilling Test match, as France bounced back from a Round 2 loss to Ireland to keep their championship hopes alive. Meanwhile, England are building under new coach Steve Borthwick and Calcutta Cup disappointment to start their Six Nations gave way to a much more impressive 31-14 triumph over Italy and a gruelling 20-10 win in Cardiff against a Welsh side in crisis.
Here are the Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:
Round 1
Saturday 4 February
Sunday 5 February
Round 2
Saturday 11 February
Sunday 12 February
Round 3
Saturday 25 February
Sunday 26 February
Round 4
Saturday 11 March
Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)
England vs France, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)
Sunday 12 March
Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)
Round 5
Saturday 18 March
Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)
France vs Wales, 2.45pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)
Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies