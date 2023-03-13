Six Nations table, standings and full 2023 results
Standings for the 2023 Six Nations Championship
The 2023 Six Nations sees France arrive as defending champions having won the Grand Slam with a dramatic final-day victory over England in Paris last year.
Ireland are the world’s No 1 side, while England and Wales are regenerating under new head coaches Steve Borthwick and the returning Warren Gatland respectively.
Italy are hoping to take their good form and avoid the wooden spoon, while Scotland are also on the rise under Gregor Townsend and are hopeful of a positive tournament.
Here is the Six Nations table after round four:
Here are the Six Nations 2023 results:
Round 1
Saturday 4 February
Sunday 5 February
Round 2
Saturday 11 February
Sunday 12 February
Round 3
Saturday 25 February
Sunday 26 February
Round 4
Saturday 11 March
Sunday 12 March
Round 5
Saturday 18 March
Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)
France vs Wales, 2.45pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)
Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)
