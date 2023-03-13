Six Nations table, standings and full 2023 results

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2023 Six Nations sees France arrive as defending champions having won the Grand Slam with a dramatic final-day victory over England in Paris last year.

Ireland are the world’s No 1 side, while England and Wales are regenerating under new head coaches Steve Borthwick and the returning Warren Gatland respectively.

Italy are hoping to take their good form and avoid the wooden spoon, while Scotland are also on the rise under Gregor Townsend and are hopeful of a positive tournament.

Here is the Six Nations table after round four:

View more

Here are the Six Nations 2023 results:

Round 1

Saturday 4 February

Wales 10-34 Ireland

England 23-29 Scotland

Sunday 5 February

Italy 24-29 France

Round 2

Saturday 11 February

Ireland 32-19 France

Scotland 35-7 Wales

Sunday 12 February

England 31-14 Italy

Round 3

Saturday 25 February

Italy 20-34 Ireland

Wales 10-20 England

Sunday 26 February

France 32-21 Scotland

Round 4

Saturday 11 March

Italy 19-27 Wales

England 10-53 France

Sunday 12 March

Scotland 7-22 Ireland

Round 5

Saturday 18 March

Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

France vs Wales, 2.45pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)

Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)