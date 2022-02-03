England team announcement LIVE: Eddie Jones confirms selection for Six Nations opener against Scotland
Follow live as teams for Six Nations opening weekend are announced
Follow live coverage of the Six Nations team announcements as England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland confirm their selections ahead of the opening round of tournament fixtures this weekend. England are first up as head coach Eddie Jones reveals his starting XV to take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday. Jones must pick a team after England’s preparations for the tournament were disrupted by injuries, with Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes, Sam Underhill and Jonny May just some of those experienced players the head coach must do without against Scotland.
Wales will also be announcing their team at around 11:30am GMT as the last year’s champions begin their defence of the Six Nations title away to Ireland. Wayne Pivac has also been hit by a lengthy list of injury absentees, including captain Alun Wyn Jones as well as George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi. Scotland and Ireland have fewer problems as they look to start their campaigns with homes victories following inconsistent tournaments last time out and will be naming their teams in the afternoon. France face Italy in the final match of the weekend on Sunday and both of those countries will announce their starting line-ups tomorrow.
England rookies braced for ‘hostile’ Scotland Six Nations opener
Max Malins insists England’s rookies are ready to thrive amid the hostility awaiting at Murrayfield after being braced for what to expect in the Six Nations opener against Scotland.
Almost half of Eddie Jones’ 37-man training squad have never appeared in the Championship, while Malins and Jonny Hill made their debuts in the 2020 tournament that unfolded behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It means that an England side rebuilt after last year’s fifth-place finish will enter a dangerous opener with a large contingent of developing players who have yet to experience the intimidating atmospheres of Celtic strongholds such as Murrayfield.
England rookies braced for ‘hostile’ Scotland Six Nations opener, Max Malins claims
England travel to Scotland for their Six Nations opener this weekend
Wales to close bars at half-time in bid to curb fan disorder
The Welsh Rugby Union has moved to curb alcohol-related disorder by ordering the bars to be closed during the second half of this year’s Six Nations matches at the Principality Stadium
The decision comes as the WRU addresses reports of anti-social behaviour during the Autumn Nations Series games earlier this season.
The WRU said a number of high-profile incidents, including two intrusions onto the pitch in consecutive matches, were accompanied by some reporting of poor behaviour at the 74,000-seater venue.
A statement read: “A series of measures, which include closing food and beverage outlets in all concourses after half-time in all three home matches against Scotland France and then Italy, have been put in place on a trial basis for the 2022 Championship and will be subject to an ongoing review.”
Wales to close bars at half-time in bid to curb fan disorder
Food and drink will not be served in the second half of Six Nations matches at the Principality Stadium
Josh Adams happy to play in the centre as Wales launch Six Nations title defence
Josh Adams says he would be “more than happy” to play his first Test match in the centre when Wales launch their Six Nations title defence on Saturday.
Adams, top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, has won all of his 35 caps as a wing.
He has posted 17 touchdowns during an outstanding international career that also saw him selected for last summer’s British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac selected Adams in the number 13 shirt against Autumn Nations Series opponents Fiji earlier this season, but he missed out through injury after the warm-up.
With George North, who excelled at outside centre during last season’s Six Nations campaign, continuing his recovery from a serious knee injury, it could be that Pivac again turns to Adams.
Josh Adams happy to play in the centre as Wales launch Six Nations title defence
Wales face a tough start to their Six Nations title defence
Johnny Sexton feeling ‘great’ at 36 as he looks to extend Ireland career
Veteran Ireland captain Johnny Sexton intends to prolong his illustrious career for as long as he feels fit and wanted.
The 36-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, expects to discuss an extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union following the Six Nations.
Sexton has repeatedly batted away questions about retirement plans and regularly expressed a desire to lead his country into next year’s World Cup in France.
The influential Leinster fly-half described his physical condition as “great”, while insisting his sole focus is Saturday’s sold-out Six Nations opener against Wales in Dublin.
Johnny Sexton feeling ‘great’ at 36 as he looks to extend Ireland career
The captain expects to discuss his contract situation following the Six Nations
Scotland ‘trying to put it all together’ as they target Six Nations glory
Ali Price admits buoyant Scotland must become more consistent if they are to challenge for the Six Nations title this year.
The Scots have recorded impressive victories over England, France and Australia in the last 12 months but have never won more than three of their five matches in a single Six Nations campaign.
Last year, the historic wins at Twickenham and in Paris were offset by narrow defeats against Wales and Ireland.
And Glasgow scrum-half Price acknowledges they need to string together a solid run of results if they are to win the competition for the first time since 1999, when it was still the Five Nations.
“If you get four or five wins then you’re knocking at the door on that last weekend to see where you finish up,” he said. “Last year we had a couple of famous victories away from home that we hadn’t managed to achieve for a number of years.”
Scotland ‘trying to put it all together’ as they target Six Nations glory
The Scots have not won the tournament since 1999
Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill ruled out of England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland
England's troubled build-up to the Six Nations has deteriorated further after forwards Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill were ruled out of Saturday's opener against Scotland.
Lawes has failed to pass the return to play protocols for concussion in time for the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield, while Hill is still struggling with a stress fracture to his lower leg.
Losing Lawes is a bitter blow for England as the Northampton flanker was set to deputise as captain for Owen Farrell, who will miss the entire Championship because of ankle surgery.
England received some positive news this week, though, after Joe Marler came through Tuesday's critical practise session having spent the last week in self-isolation because of Covid-19.
Marler is likely to provide bench cover for Genge against the Scots, although centre Joe Marchant is still quarantining due to coronavirus.
England ready for aerial bombardment in Six Nations opener with Scotland
Freddie Steward has been honing his aerial skills in anticipation of the kicking onslaught Scotland are expected to unleash in treacherous conditions at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Injury-ravaged England open their quest to wrestle the Six Nations from Wales with a banana skin fixture that is set to be played out in swirling winds and heavy rain.
Steward has excelled in his five caps as Eddie Jones’ first choice full-back but the 21-year-old knows he has yet to experience a setting like a hostile Murrayfield where his ability under the high ball will be tested by the elements as well as the boots of Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg.
“It’s been quite breezy in camp this week so we’ve been able to replicate the weather without even trying,” Steward said. “But we’ve also had a couple of buckets of water to dunk the balls in during training,
“The boys have been brilliant practising as a back three. We’ve been working on those high balls. The nines have been brilliant, testing us with all sorts of kicks and George Ford has been putting up his spiral bombs.”
England ready for aerial bombardment in Six Nations opener with Scotland
The Six Nations opener is set to be played out in swirling winds and heavy rain
Six Nations team news
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Six Nations team announcements as England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland confirm their selections ahead of the opening round of tournament fixtures this weekend. England are first up as head coach Eddie Jones reveals his starting XV to take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday. Jones must pick a team after England’s preparations for the tournament were disrupted by injuries, with Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes, Sam Underhill and Jonny May just some of those experienced players the head coach must do without against Scotland.
Wales will also be announcing their team at around 11:30am GMT as the last year’s champions begin their defence of the Six Nations title at home to Ireland. Wayne Pivac has also been hit by a lengthy list of injury absentees, including captain Alun Wyn Jones as well as George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi. Scotland and Ireland have fewer problems as they look to start their campaigns with a victory following inconsistent tournaments last time out and will be naming their teams in the afternoon. France face Italy in the final match of the weekend on Sunday and both of those countries will announce their starting line-ups tomorrow.
