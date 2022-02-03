(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of the Six Nations team announcements as England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland confirm their selections ahead of the opening round of tournament fixtures this weekend. England are first up as head coach Eddie Jones reveals his starting XV to take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday. Jones must pick a team after England’s preparations for the tournament were disrupted by injuries, with Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes, Sam Underhill and Jonny May just some of those experienced players the head coach must do without against Scotland.

Wales will also be announcing their team at around 11:30am GMT as the last year’s champions begin their defence of the Six Nations title away to Ireland. Wayne Pivac has also been hit by a lengthy list of injury absentees, including captain Alun Wyn Jones as well as George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi. Scotland and Ireland have fewer problems as they look to start their campaigns with homes victories following inconsistent tournaments last time out and will be naming their teams in the afternoon. France face Italy in the final match of the weekend on Sunday and both of those countries will announce their starting line-ups tomorrow.

Follow live for teams news and updates ahead of the Six Nations: