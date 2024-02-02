Six Nations 2024: What is the TMO?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Six Nations will have the television match official in place once again with rugby union utilising the ‘TMO’ for more than two decades now.

The official is a crucial member of the matchday refereeing team, helping the on-field referee and assistants make decisions.

The TMO has access to all game footage on television screens in front of them and is usually situated in a truck outside of the ground.

Usually a former or active top-level referee, they are consulted in certain scenarios during the game: generally an incident of foul play or a potential try-scoring moment.

The TMO can alert the referee to something they may have missed during the game, or be called upon by the on-field official, who indicates as much by drawing a rectangle, or television, shape.

The incident or moment is then put up on the big screen in the ground, allowing the on-field referee to review the footage in consultation with the TMO and their two assistants.

The referee then makes a final call and communicates the decision.

If there is a potential try, the referee will indicate whether they feel it has been scored or not, with their decision only able to be overturned with clear and compelling evidence.

Where previously the referee and TMO would decide on an appropriate sanction after reviewing footage, this has now been taken out of their hands.

Instead, if an incident clearly meets the yellow card threshold after a quick consultation, the referee and TMO place the incident on review, indicated by a crossing of arms in an “X” shape, and a yellow card is shown to the offending player.

The foul play review officer (FPRO) then has eight minutes to decide whether the card should be upgraded to red or remain a yellow, allowing the player to return from the sin bin after ten minutes.

The overhaul comes out of a desire to speed up the sport, with play able to resume while the FPRO makes their decision.