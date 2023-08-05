Argentina vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby World Cup warm-up score and latest updates
South Africa and Argentina clash for the second week in a row after the Springboks edged to victory seven days ago
After almost beating the Springboks in Johannesburg last weekend, Argentina host South Africa in Buenos Aires looking for a momentum-building victory ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
It will be a significant occasion for Argentine rugby with hooker Agustin Creevy set to become the first Pumas player to win 100 caps when he comes off the bench.
With both head coaches due to name their final World Cup squads early next week, this is a final chance for many of those on the cut line to try and earn a place.
“We’ve been emphasising the importance of giving as many players as possible a fair chance to show what they can do with an eye on finalising our Rugby World Cup squad,” Jacques Nienaber, South Africa’s head coach, said this week. “This is going to be a massive physical battle and there will be a lot of pressure on the players mentally and physically, which is exactly the type of situation we would like to see them in as we enter our World Cup warm-up games.”
Follow live coverage of the clash below:
When is Argentina vs South Africa and how can I watch?
When is Argentina vs South Africa?
Argentina vs South Africa is due to kick off at 8.10pm BST this evening at the José Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channel from 8pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the Sky Go app.
South Africa edge past Argentina in Rugby Championship finale
These two sides met a week ago and here’s what happened.
Fly-half Manie Libbok scored a breakaway try against the run of play to secure South Africa a bruising 22-21 victory over Argentina and earn a second-place finish in the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park.
The Springboks had to withstand heavy Argentine pressure, some of their own making through poor execution, but managed to grind out the win as they also scored tries through lock Eben Etzebeth and centre Damian de Allende.
Argentina were in the contest all the way but battled to break down the resolute home defence and got tries late on through wing Mateo Carreras and replacement Gonzalo Bertranou as the visitors pushed for what would have been a first-ever win in Johannesburg.
New Zealand claimed the Rugby Championship trophy earlier in the day with a comprehensive 38-7 victory over Australia in Melbourne but the Boks’ victory sees them end second, with Argentina in third.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Argentina vs South Africa - Rugby World Cup warm-up
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Rugby World Cup warm-up clash in Buenos Aires between Argentina and South Africa
With the naming of squads for next month’s tournament edging ever closer, players on both sides will be desperate to impress their head coaches and book a spot on the plane to France.
Stick with us for full live coverage of the contest.
