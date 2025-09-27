Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa and Argentina collide in the first of back-to-back Rugby Championship meetings that could prove pivotal to the destination of the title.

Just two points separated the four competing nations entering the penultimate round of fixtures in a thrilling edition of the annual southern hemisphere competition.

The Springboks dealt New Zealand a record 43-10 defeat in their last outing, but will be wary of the threat posed by the Pumas after a win over Australia left them still in the title race, too.

Argentina will take on South Africa again next weekend at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, but first will target another significant win in the world champions’ backyard.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is South Africa vs Argentina?

South Africa vs Argentina is due to kick off at 4.10pm BST on Saturday 27 September at Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

South Africa welcome back lock Eben Etzebeth, who missed the record win over New Zealand. He replaces an injured Lood de Jager in the second row while Aphelele Fassi’s ankle surgery prompts a backline reshuffle: Damian Willemse shifts to full-back from inside centre, with Damian de Allende partnering Canan Moodie in the centres. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu went off early in Wellington but is fit to start at fly half, keeping Manie Libbok on the bench.

There was a late blow for Rassie Erasmus, too, with Ox Nche ruled out - Boan Venter is brought into the starting side with Jan Hendrik-Wessels, initially named as hooker cover, now the back-up loosehead and Marco van Staden - who has covered hooker in the past - brought in to the No 16 shirt.

Felipe Contepomi makes three changes to the Argentina side that beat Australia in their last outing, all in the back five of the pack. Vastley experienced flanker Pablo Matera is joined by locks Franco Molina and Lucas Paulos in coming into the starting line-up, with plenty of quality on a bench that includes six forwards. Also among the replacements is fit-again fly half Tomas Albornoz, though Santiago Carrerras keeps the No 10 shirt.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: 1 Boan Venter, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Ethan Hooker, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Canan Moodie, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Damian Willemse.

Replacements: 16 Marco van Staden, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Andre Esterhuizen.

Argentina XV: 1 Mayco Vivas, 2 Julian Montoya (capt.), 3 Joel Sclavi; 4 Franco Molina, 5 Lucas Paulos; 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Joaquin Oviedo; 9 Gonzalo Garcia, 10 Santiago Carreras; 11 Mateo Carreras, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Rodrigo Isgro; 15 Juan Cruz Mallia.

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Boris Wegner, 18 Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Pedro Rubiolo, 21 Juan Martin Gonzalez; 22 Simon Benitez Cruz, 23 Tomas Albornoz.