The Rugby World Cup is drawing closer with the Rugby Championship providing valuable gametime to prepare for the showpiece event in France.

South Africa battle Australia with both sides likely to experiment with fresh combinations to arrive in the best form possible in September.

The reigning world champions have been formidable in Pretoria against the Wallabies, who have never claimed victory in the city, but the Springboks could be vulnerable with a much-changed side.

And Eddie Jones will no doubt be up for the fight as he returns to the Australia coaching box for the first time since re-taking the head coaching role after his dismissal by England in December.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium:

When is South Africa vs Australia?

South Africa vs Australia is due to kick-off at 4:05pm BST on Saturday 8 July at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby Championship game live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage from 3:55pm BST. Subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team News

Jacques Nienaber has dismissed accusations that this is a second-string Springboks side, though his selection does show a fresh look. Duane Vermeulen leads the side from the back of a pack that includes former Ireland international and Munster lock Jean Kleyn, poised to debut for the country of his birth after missing out on Andy Farrell’s World Cup training squad. Manie Libbok gets first go at fly-half in the absence of Handre Pollard, with Damian Willemse offering versatile backline cover on a 6:2 bench.

Ox Nche had been picked to start at loosehead, but the prop will now miss the tournament due to injury; Steven Kitshoff has been called in having been due to travel early to New Zealand with a group of other squad members.

There are four debutants in the Australia 23, with Eddie Jones typically unpredictable as he named his first Wallabies side since returning as head coach.. Tom Hooper starts on the blindside opposite namesake Michael, with the veteran flanker co-captain in partnership with James Slipper. The loosehead has recovered after a recent knee injury and makes the starting side.

Tighthead Zane Nonggorr could earn a first cap off the bench while Carter Gordon is similarly rewarded with an opportunity as back-up to veteran fly-half Quade Cooper. Richie Arnold completes the complement of potential first-cappers after an impressive stint with Toulouse.

Confirmed lineups

Springboks XV: Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen (capt.), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Evan Roos, Deon Fourie; Grant Williams, Damian Willemse

Wallabies XV: Tom Wright; Suliasi Vunivalu, Len Ikitau, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Quade Cooper, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (co-capt.), Tom Hooper; Will Skelton, Nick Frost; Allan Alaalatoa, Dave Porecki, James Slipper (co-capt.).

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Matt Gibbon, Zane Nonggorr, Richie Arnold, Pete Samu; Tate McDermott, Samu Kerevi, Carter Gordon

Odds

Via Betfair

South Africa win 1/3

Draw 20/1

Australia win 13/5

South Africa -7 4/5

Draw -7 20/1

Australia +7 EVENS

Rugby Championship fixtures 2023