✕ Close Marcus Trescothick comfortable with decision to reprieve Ben Duckett

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England claimed three crucial wickets in the evening session of the second day, including Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to leave the game poised ahead of the third day of the third Ashes Test

There are some storms forecast, that if they hit Headingley could cause problems for both sides and hold up the game, although a result is still likely even with limited play on Saturday, but Australia cricket will start on 116 for four with a lead of 142.

England’s problems rest in their bowling attack, bolstered by the addition of an extra seamer, they were dealt a blow when Ollie Robinson, who has bowled well throughout the series, went off on the first day with a back spasm.

He has not bowled in the second innings so far and appeared in discomfort while he was batting, and Ben Stokes is also not expected to be fit enough to bowl. Australia’s hopes rest on England mistakes, after four drops on the opening day, and the fact that Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh will start the day at the crease.

Follow all the live action below from Headingley as England face Australia: