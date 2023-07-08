Ashes LIVE: England vs Australia score and third Test updates as hosts fight back at Headingley
Moeen Ali will look to add to his 200 Test wickets as England try and bowl Australia out in the second innings
England claimed three crucial wickets in the evening session of the second day, including Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to leave the game poised ahead of the third day of the third Ashes Test
There are some storms forecast, that if they hit Headingley could cause problems for both sides and hold up the game, although a result is still likely even with limited play on Saturday, but Australia cricket will start on 116 for four with a lead of 142.
England’s problems rest in their bowling attack, bolstered by the addition of an extra seamer, they were dealt a blow when Ollie Robinson, who has bowled well throughout the series, went off on the first day with a back spasm.
He has not bowled in the second innings so far and appeared in discomfort while he was batting, and Ben Stokes is also not expected to be fit enough to bowl. Australia’s hopes rest on England mistakes, after four drops on the opening day, and the fact that Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh will start the day at the crease.
Follow all the live action below from Headingley as England face Australia:
Australia will resume on 116 for four
England will have to hope that the errors that have crept into their performances will not hamper them on what could be a pivotal day in the Test and the Ashes series at Headingley.
The equation is simple, the hosts have to win (or draw, although there has not been a game without a result in the Bazball era) to prevent Australia winning a first Ashes series in England for 22 years.
In the field on the first day, it did not go to plan for Ben Stokes’ side. There were four dropped catches, including some that proved costly, when Mitchell Marsh went on to make a run-a-ball 118.
He will be at the crease when Australia resume on the third day 116 for four, but England will be hoping their pace attack, led by the fiery Mark Wood, can make some early inroads.
Both sides will be hoping the weather holds off, with storms forecast in the area.
Good morning
