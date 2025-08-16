Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa and Australia kickstart the 2025 Rugby Championship as the pair clash in Johannesburg in the first of back-to-back meetings.

Ellis Park is the venue for the opening clash of a tournament that could be highly competitive with the defending champion Springboks searching for more success but facing a battle-hardened Wallabies side.

Joe Schmidt’s Australia arrive fresh from salvaging pride with third Test victory against the British and Irish Lions in a series that proved more hard-fought than some feared, and will hope to carry some momentum into this event.

South Africa, meanwhile, went unbeaten in their July international business though face a step up in intensity as they look to get their title defence off to a strong start.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is South Africa vs Australia?

South Africa vs Australia is due to kick off at 4.10pm BST on Saturday 16 August at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channel from 4pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

South Africa are without a couple of regular starters in centre Damian de Allende and wing Cheslin Kolbe, who could have played but has been held back by Rassie Erasmus. The Springboks director of rugby mixes and matches in places as he continues to develop depth, with skipper Siya Kolisi given a new international role at No 8 in a back row that also includes Marco van Staden and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Manie Libook is given a go at fly half ahead of Handre Pollard and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, while Wilco Louw wins a similarly competitive chase for a starting place on the tighthead. As per usual, there is plenty of power lurking on the bench.

Veteran fly half James O’Connor starts for Australia in the lone change to the starting side that beat the Lions in the third Test. O’Connor replaces Tom Lynagh, who sustained a concussion in that Sydney clash.

Joe Schmidt resists the urge to freshen the side up elsewhere, though has had to make tweaks to his bench - Ben Donaldson had been due to provide fly half cover to O’Connor before an injury in training ruled him out. Nick Champion de Crespigny was then initially named as one of six replacement forwards having made his debut during the Lions series, but the flanker drops out to allow one-cap playmaker Tane Edmed to come in.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Wilco Louw; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager; 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Siya Kolisi (capt.); 9 Grant Williams, 10 Manie Libbok; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Edwill van der Merwe; 15 Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Canan Moodie, 23 Damian Willemse.

Australia XV: 1 James Slipper, 2 Billy Pollard, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Will Skelton; 6 Tom Hooper, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Nic White, 10 James O’Connor; 11 Dylan Pietsch, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Max Jorgensen; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Langi Gleeson; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Tane Edmed, 23 Andrew Kellaway.