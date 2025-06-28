South Africa v Barbarians live: Latest score and updates as Springboks return to action

Ireland legend Peter O’Mahony (left) will captain the Baa-Baas against the Springboks ( Gallo Images/SA Rugby )

South Africa are in action for the first time this year as the world champions welcome the Barbarians to Cape Town.

Rassie Erasmus has named a strong Springboks side, sprinkling in a few new faces among a spine of the team containing plenty of double World Cup-winners. Jesse Kriel captains the hosts after injury struck Siya Kolisi as they begin an intriguing period in which there will be plenty of chances for Erasmus to rotate, with Italy and Georgia their visitors in this British and Irish Lions year – after a highly successful 2024 followed another World Cup win at the end of 2023, South Africa will hope to continue their success.

The arrival of the Baa-Baas always brings a festival feel to proceedings, though there is plenty of talent lurking with the invitational side’s squad. Irish icons Peter O’Mahony and Cian Healy will make their final bows after announcing retirements, while former All Blacks captain Sam Cane has had a tussle or two with the Springboks in the past and may just have a point to prove.

Follow all of the latest from DHL Stadium with our live blog below: