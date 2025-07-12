South Africa vs Italy live: Latest score and updates as Springboks bid to seal series
South Africa continue their July action with a second meeting with the Azzurri
South Africa and Italy tussle again after a hard-fought first Test in Pretoria last week.
The Springboks emerged as 42-24 victors to go 1-0 up in this short series, though the world champions did not have it all their own way by any means as the Azzurri gave an excellent account of themselves. Confidence will be high in the Italian ranks after relocating to coastal Gqeberha on the Eastern Cape as they seek another statement performance.
Rassie Erasmus makes a number of changes to the hosts’ side as the Springboks supremo continues to develop depth within his squad with the Rugby Championship to come next month. It will be a proud day for Willie le Roux as the full-back becomes the eighth South African to reach a century of caps, with the veteran still going strong as he nears his 36th birthday.
South Africa full-back Willie le Roux will earn his 100th cap when he starts the second Test against Italy in Gqeberha, with Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus also naming three uncapped players among the replacements.
It is a much changed selection from the team that failed to impress in a 42-24 victory over the touring Italians in Pretoria last week.
Le Roux becomes the eighth player to reach 100 caps for the Springboks and makes up a back three that also includes wings Makazole Mapimpi and Edwill van der Merwe.
"Willie has been a stalwart for us in the last few years after making his debut against Italy in Durban in 2013, and he’s a fantastic playmaker, so we are thrilled to see him achieve this incredible feat," Erasmus said.
South Africa vs Italy live
A busy July of international rugby action continues with South Africa hosting Italy for the second clash of this two-Test series. The Springboks are 1-0 after a 42-24 win in Pretoria - but the world champions were given a real examination and will be expecting another tough encounter.
Kick off is at 4.10pm BST.
