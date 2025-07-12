South Africa vs Italy live: Latest score and updates as Springboks bid to seal series

'New path' for South Africa rugby says returning coach Erasmus

South Africa and Italy tussle again after a hard-fought first Test in Pretoria last week.

The Springboks emerged as 42-24 victors to go 1-0 up in this short series, though the world champions did not have it all their own way by any means as the Azzurri gave an excellent account of themselves. Confidence will be high in the Italian ranks after relocating to coastal Gqeberha on the Eastern Cape as they seek another statement performance.

Rassie Erasmus makes a number of changes to the hosts’ side as the Springboks supremo continues to develop depth within his squad with the Rugby Championship to come next month. It will be a proud day for Willie le Roux as the full-back becomes the eighth South African to reach a century of caps, with the veteran still going strong as he nears his 36th birthday.

Follow all of the latest with our live blog below: