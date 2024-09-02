Support truly

South Africa have formally apologised to New Zealand after the All Blacks’ Haka was interrupted by music, fireworks and a plane flyover in Johannesburg.

The end of the visitors’ traditional pre-match Maori challenge was overshadowed at Ellis Park ahead of the Springboks’ narrow Rugby Championship win.

New Zealand perform one of two versions of the war dance before every Test, after the national anthems have been sung. Where opposition players could previously confront the All Blacks players, World Rugby rules now ensure that space is left between the two sides.

SA Rugby insisted that there had been an honest error by a sound engineer and they had not intended to interfere with an “iconic moment”.

“I apologised in person and have written to the NZRFU to formally express our regret and apologies for what occurred,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

“It was never the intention to schedule any activities that would coincide with such an iconic moment of any Test match against the All Blacks. That it occurred was a result of timekeeping challenges and simple human error.

“In the confusion, the crowd’s excited cheering was mistaken to have marked the conclusion of the Haka by an unsighted sound engineer who restarted the music programme. It was highly regrettable but in no way deliberate.

“We hold dear the values and traditions of the game. The unfortunate events in no way represent any lack of respect that South African rugby holds for the significance and history of the Haka. We will ensure such errors cannot be repeated.”

The hosts struck late on to secure a comeback victory in the first of back-to-back Tests between the two old rivals, with Grant Williams scoring a crucial try off the bench at Ellis Park.

The fierce Southern Hemisphere foes contested a famous World Cup final at the storied Johannesburg venue in 1995 as Francois Pienaar’s side toppled a Jonah Lomu-inspired New Zealand for a triumph that united South Africa.

The pair meet again in Cape Town on Saturday and the former Springboks skipper John Smit has urged organisers to “respect” the Haka.

“What a test match but my only disappointment was the noise made and music being played during the Haka,” Smit, who led South Africa to World Cup glory in 2007, said. “It’s a privilege to watch and hear for player and fan alike, please let’s respect it in Cape Town.”