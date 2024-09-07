South Africa v New Zealand LIVE: Result and reaction from Rugby Championship as Springboks win Freedom Cup
South Africa 18-12 New Zealand: Sifa Kolisi and Malcolm Marx scored to secure the win for the Springboks
South Africa defeated New Zealand 18-12 in the Rugby Championship to increase their lead at the top of the table and make it four wins in a row against their old rivals.
Much like in the match in Johannesburg, New Zealand started as the smarter side, taking the points on offer and opening up a six point lead from the boot of Damian McKenzie. Handre Pollard cut that down to three with a penalty kick of his own but a third penalty for the All Blacks’ fly-half sent them into the break on top.
That only spurred the Springboks on though. They came out quickly from the restart, overpowering the New Zealand defence and sending captain Siya Kolisi over the line for the first try of the game. A penalty each made the score 13-12 and the game was set up for a tense finale.
However, a stupide shoulder barge from Tyrel Lomax saw him sin binned with 10 minutes to go and New Zealand, now down to 14 players, couldn’t keep Malcolm Marx at bay with the substitute scoring to secure the Freedom Cup for the hosts.
Relive the score updates and reaction from the Rugby Championship match below:
FT South Africa 18-12 New Zealand
FT South Africa 18-12 New Zealand
New Zealand’s Scott Barrett summed up the result. He said: “We had opportunities there and, against a uality side like the Springboks, when you don’t take them, they are going to punish you.
“Wallace [Sititi] played well. We certainly challenged them in the first half with our attack but probably didn’t get the points we were after. They edged their way back. That’s what they do.”
FT South Africa 18-12 New Zealand
Siya Kolisi reacts to big win in post-match interview saying:
“Honestly, for us, it’s all about the performances we put in. In the past, we would win one and then lose one. The Freedom Cup is something we haven’t touched in a long time. I’m lost for words; so porud of the boys.”
FT South Africa 18-12 New Zealand
Damian de Allende was named man of the match for South Africa. Here’s what he had to say after the match:
“I’m lost for words at the moment. It’s nice to see that cup and know we can hold it in our hands tonight.”
“The mind-set and the attitude has changed in the squad. We lacked execution in the first half. It was an incredible victory and we’ll celebrate nicely tonight.”
FT South Africa 18-12 New Zealand
This is the first time since 2009 that South Africa have won the Freedom Cup against New Zealand. Add that to their World Cup victory and they’re on an insanely strong run of form
Easily the team to beat in international rugby at the minute.
FT South Africa 18-12 New Zealand
Full-time! South Africa 18-12 New Zealand
80 mins: There goes the whistle! Tyrel Lomax will feel rotten, a silly shoulder barge has cost New Zealand this game. South Africa were imposing, aggressive and the better side in the end.
The Springboks prevail again, they beaten the All Blacks in Cape Town!
South Africa 18-12 New Zealand
77 mins: Tensions are high as this match flies towards its conclusion. New Zealand lose possession inside their own half and South Africa push for another try.
If they score again that’ll be that.
TRY! South Africa 18-12 New Zealand (Malcolm Marx, 74’)
74 mins: That challenge from Lomax has changed the game. From the lineout South Africa form a maul befor Malcolm Marx comes out the side and crosses the line.
The kick is missed so there’s still a chance for New Zealand with time ticking down.
