South Africa v Romania LIVE: Rugby World Cup team news and latest updates
The Springboks will be seeking a big win over Romania following an impressive opening display against Scotland
South Africa will look to continue their impressive start to the Rugby World Cup as they face minnows Romania in Bordeaux this afternoon.
The Springboks laid down an early marker by shutting down Scotland 18-3 in their opening match in Pool B and the Oaks shouldn’t pose too big a problem, having been thrashed 82-8 by Ireland last weekend – although they did grab the opening try of the game.
South Africa did endure some bad news during the week as they suffered a major injury blow with hooker Malcolm Marx ruled out of the tournament with a torn ACL. Marx, one of the world’s best hookers, suffered the injury in training and is yet to be replaced in the 33-man squad.
South Africa team news
South Africa suffered a huge injury loss in the week with starting hooker Malcolm Marx ruled out of the tournament having sustained a serious knee injury. There was concern, too, for Eben Etzebeth but the powerful second row appears to have only suffered a minor knock and is in contention for a return against Ireland next week.
On the field, Rassie Erasmus names 14 changes from his side that beat Scotland with Damian Willemse the only player to retain his spot from the startling line-up. Canan Moodie and Jean Kleyn return from injury while Bongi Mbonambi captains the side as he steps in to replace the injured Marx at hooker.
South Africa XV: 15-Willie Le Roux, 14-Grant Williams, 13-Canan Moodie, 12-Andre Esterhuizen, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Damian Willemse, 9- Cobus Reinach; 1-Ox Nche, 2-Mbongeni Mbonambi (c), 3-Vincent Koch, 4-Jean Kleyn, 5-Marvin Orie, 6-Marco van Staden, 7-Kwagga Smith, 8-Duane Vermeulen.
Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Jasper Wiese, 21-Jaden Hendrikse, 22-Faf de Klerk, 23-Jesse Kriel.
